Darshan Thoogudeepa-starrer action drama Kranti to premiere on THIS date on Amazon Prime Video
Kranti will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam from February 23.
Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of Kannada action drama Kranti, on February 23. Playing the titular role, this film marks Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s return to films after a two-year hiatus and Rachita Ram’s successful decade-long career in the industry, her debut film was also with the Darshan and now the duo is back with Kranti. Directed by V. Harikrishna, the film also features a stellar cast including Dr V Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, and Sumalatha in pivotal roles.
revolution is here! 🔥#KrantiOnPrime, Feb 23 pic.twitter.com/zW0gP1l2U1
— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 20, 2023
After its success at the box office, the makers are all set to take this blockbuster hit to a wider audience with Prime Video. Kranti Rayanna (Darshan), a wealthy NRI businessman, returns to India to celebrate his childhood school’s centenary ceremony. But as the ceremony begins, the school suddenly crumbles to the ground, leaving many dead and injured. When Kranti discovers that this tragedy was orchestrated by the corrupt businessman Salatri (played by Tarun Arora) and his cronies to privatize more government schools to fill their own coffers, he wages a war against Salatri to secure the fates of the schools and the students.
The film will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam from February 23.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Vijay Varma gears up for a new beginning, is there a new film on the cards?
Vijay is also holding a magnifying glass in the image, hinting a new role. He took to social media with a image and captioned it: "In focus: New beginnings."
Top Notch | Vikram Goyal: 'I knew I wanted to do something indigenous and soaked in excellence'
Vikram Goyal on why India's design language and craft techniques are always golden
Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster, passes away at 81
McCarver's death was announced by baseball's Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning due to heart failure in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.