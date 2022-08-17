Darlings fame Shefali Shah, on 17 August, informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shefali Shah informed her followers today, 17 August, that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her dark comedy Darlings, has updated her fans and followers about her health on her official Instagram account. Dropping a screenshot of a note on Wednesday, the actress revealed that she is under isolation and has been quarantined at home. Shefali Shah further urged everyone who might have come in contact with her in recent days, to get tested immediately. While sharing the screenshot of her announcement Shah dropped a folded hands emoticon in the caption.

Shefali Shah’s statement read, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.” The Dil Dhadakne Do star also assured her fans that she is taking all the required safety measures. Shefali Shah wrote, “I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.” Shefali’s industry friends and many celebrities were quick to acknowledge her post and sent love via innumerable comments. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi remarked, “Wishing you a very speedy recovery,” and ended her comment with a red heart emoji.



TV star Achint Kaur commented, “Take care… wishing you a speedy recovery,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons. On the work front, Shefali was last seen in Darlings along with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. The actress is gearing up for the much talked about web series Delhi Crime season 2, which will be released by Netflix on 26 August. The International Emmy-winning drama series also features Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang. Meanwhile, Shefali Shah has recently won the best actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022 for her impeccable performance in Vidya Balan starrer thriller movie Jalsa.

