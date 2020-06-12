Dark season 3 trailer: Final instalment of German Netflix Original sees Jason and Martha travel through time and space

The trailer of the third and final season of Dark is finally out. The German show will start streaming on Netflix from 27 June.

Check out the trailer here

IT'S TIME.

The DARK season 3 trailer is here!#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/MSyss7AuKW — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2020

Created by Baran Bo Odar Jantje Friese, the show, which premièred in 2017, is about a quaint town of Winden which is suddenly turned upside down after a slew of mysterious disappearances.

The new trailer shows protagonist Jason Jahnwald being unable to prevent the apocalypse in Winden. However, he is saved at the last moment by Martha Nielsen from a parallel universe.

The trailer seems to indicate that Martha is the protagonist in the parallel universe and she goes through the same events in her world like Jonas.

In the trailer, Martha can be seen telling Jason that she will help him find the origin, which is "The beginning of everything."

Jonas and Martha are seen getting together to search for the source of all events the unfolded in their world. The line "The beginning is the end" once again appears in the trailer, hinting that the show might end at the point where it began.

The show stars Louis Hoffman, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schone, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann, Karoline Eichhorn, among others in pivotal roles.

In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter last year, series co-creators and showrunners Jantje Firese and Baran Bo Odar had revealed that the new season would offer answers to questions viewers had been asking and help untangle the story.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2020 16:03:23 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.