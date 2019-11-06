Darbar: Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal to unveil motion poster of Rajinikanth’s upcoming action film

Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is one of the most-anticipated films of 2020. The film will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously along with the original Tamil version.

According to latest developments, South star Kamal Haasan will unveil the Tamil and Telegu motion posters of Darbar on 7 November. Mohanlal will represent the Malayalam side, and Salman Khan will release the Hindi motion poster.



Check out the announcements here

Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj, Nawab Shah, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. This film marks Suniel Shetty's Tamil film debut. He will be playing the antagonist alongside Prateik Babbar.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj has been roped in to portray an important character, reports The News Minute. Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games-fame will make a cameo appearance in Darbar. He shot his portion over a six-day schedule in Mumbai.

Murugadoss had on 9 April shared the first look of Darbar which marks his maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. The poster was decked up with police instruments and equipment, with the punchline, "You decide whether you want to be good, bad or worse."

The Hindu had previously reported that the film will be set in Mumbai. This action thriller will be the actor's 167th film. Rajinikanth has also taken up the role of a cop almost 25 years after Pandiyan (1992).

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer while Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Darbar is Rajinikanth's third project with Lyca after 2.0 and Kaala.

Darbar hits cinemas on Pongal, 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 18:58:33 IST