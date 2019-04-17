You are here:

Danny Boyle to executive produce Alan McGee's biopic Creation Stories from Trainspotting writer Irvine Welsh

Danny Boyle is joining rock music biopic Creation Stories, about music mogul Alan McGee, as an executive producer. The Kid director Nick Moran is attached to helm, Variety reported.

The movie narrates the story of McGee and his record label, Creation Records, which launched bands such as Oasis, Primal Scream and The Jesus & Mary Chain.

The cast includes Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng.

Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh wrote the screenplay, based on McGee's autobiography, The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label.

Burning Wheel Productions that is bankrolling Creation Stories in a statement said, "It’s a story of relentless ambition, mental torment, drugs, bankruptcy, unfathomable wealth, courting politicians and of how one written-off young Glaswegian upstart rose to irrevocably change the face of British culture."

Boyle directed 1996 film Trainspotting, which was based on Welsh's 1993 novel of the same name. Ewen Bremner, who starred as Spud in Trainspotting, will take on the role of McGee in the new project.

The film, which starts shooting in late May in London, is being produced by casting director Dan Hubbard.

Boyle's upcoming release includes the musical comedy Yesterday, starring Himesh Patel and Lily James.

