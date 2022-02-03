Danish Sait says Puneeth Rajkumar had 'enjoyed' watching his film One Cut Two Cut
One Cut Two Cut happens to be the one of the last production projects that was kick-started by the actor-producer, who passed away last year in October.
Actor-comedian Danish Sait says Puneeth Rajkumar had thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated his Kannada film One Cut Two Cut, which was backed by the late superstar's production house. The comedy-adventure film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and produced by Puneeth's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under the PRK Productions banner.
Sait shared that Puneeth had watched the film last year and was quite happy with the way it had turned out. Mr Puneeth was extremely cognisant of the fact that there are two kinds of cinema, one that needs the big stars to draw in the crowds and then these boutique high-concept, which are small and tiny. And a platform like Amazon Prime Video can (help) reach out to people from across the world, Sait told
