Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on return in Harry Potter series

Daniel Radcliffe has given a lot of great performances in several acclaimed projects, be it TV or film, but it is likely that whatever he does, he will always be associated with the Harry Potter series — for better or worse. Such is the enduring popularity of these movies. He spent his growing-up years portraying the role of Harry Potter based on the books of JK Rowling, which is emotionally attached to the fans of both the film franchise and the books. And now, with a reboot TV series in the works on HBO, fans are speculating whether Radcliffe will return in any way possible, and that is something time will tell, but HP star has to say about him coming back into the franchise.

The first film in the series came out in 2002, with the final part coming out after a decade in 2012, giving a beautifully fitting send-off to one of the blockbuster franchises. Besides Daniel, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint became a household, and their success has been overwhelming; their identities have been attached to these characters.

The studio in charge of JK Rowling’s Wizarding World franchise, Warner Bros Discovery, is aware of the recognition of this intellectual property. Thus, the upcoming Max TV reboot. But will Radcliffe be a part of it? The British actor was asked by Comicbook.com exactly that. Radcliffe responded that his “understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere..”

“So, I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way,” he added. He went on to say that he is “very excited” to have that torch passed “but I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Well, it makes sense. Of course, Radcliffe cannot reprise his role in a series that restarts the story of the Boy Who Lived. But that doesn’t mean he cannot appear in a cameo or in another role. These kinds of “surprises” are, after all, all the rage these days.

