British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fueled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond. The star of shows such as The Wire and Luther on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words "my name's Elba, Idris Elba," echoing the spy's famous catchphrase.

American film director producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain's Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, "Don't believe the HYPE ...."

Don’t believe the HYPE... — Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 12, 2018

Elba has been linked to the Bond franchise for years, although he has previously said that he thought he might be too old.

Craig will return for the fifth time as Bond in 2019, in an as yet unnamed movie directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle. It is expected to be Craig's final outing as 007, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

