Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who won millions of hearts with her performances in Dangal and Secret Superstar, quit the industry in 2019. The actress took this decision as acting was conflicting with her religious faith and beliefs. However, she remains active on Twitter and often shares quotes and poems on the microblogging platform.

Now on Sunday, Zaira took on Twitter to react on a post which showed a woman having a meal without removing her niqab with the caption, “Is this a choice of a human being?”. She responded, “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t.” She further added, “We don’t do it for you. Deal with it.”

Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023

Earlier, Zaira also commented on the hijab row and said, she wears it ‘gratitude’ and humility. “I, as a woman who wears the hijab, with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment,” said Wasim.

The actress last featured in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink. In 2019, while quitting the industry she released a statement on social media. An excerpt from the post read, “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan”

