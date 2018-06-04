Watch: India's 'dancing uncle' Sanjeev Shrivastava grooves to 'Tamma Tamma' in new video

India's 'dancing uncle' aka Sanjeev Shrivastava, whose wedding dance video went viral, has now released another video. In the new video, Shrivastava is dancing to 'Tamma Tamma' from from the superhit 2017 movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Don't want people to wait too long. So here I am presenting 3rd video of Dancing Uncle, Dancing Jija Ji, Dancng Phuphaji etc. Me & My wife Dancing on Tamma Tamma Loge...@Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @MadhuriDixit @shahidkapoor @iHrithik @govindaahuja21 @TandonRaveena pic.twitter.com/hS7hD2T5zE — Sanjeev Shrivastava (@DabbutheDancer) June 1, 2018

The 46-year-old assistant professor from Madhya Pradesh shot to fame after a video of him and his wife dancing to 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from Govinda's 1987 film Khudgarz surfaced online. The performance was a part of his brother in law's sangeet celebration. People were quick to share and retweet the video, which soon started trending in the country. Even Govinda, the Bollywood star, approved of his moves in a statement released to Mid-Day. Speaking about his fans dancing abilities, he said, "I love his moves. Sanjeevji's dance is mind-blowing and out of the world. I hope we see more of him in the future."

Now, with an enviable fan-base, Shrivastava is on Twitter and has uploaded another dance video from the same night. This time though, it is not Govinda, it is Varun Dhawan who must take note of it. He now has a Twitter account of his own where he keeps uploading such videos, entertaining thousands in the process.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 19:20 PM