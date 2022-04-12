Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria recently graced the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors for the promotion of their upcoming film, Heropanti 2.

The young superstar of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming actioner Heropanti 2. The actor recently visited on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors along with costar Tara Sutaria for the promotion of his film. During his appearance on the dance reality show, Tiger came across a small contestant, who claimed to have six-pack abs like the War actor and even removed his shirt to show his physique.

The small kid also revealed that he has named each ab after Tiger's films. The actor shared the promo of the show on his Instagram and put a heart emoji in the caption.

In the clip, we see Marzi Pastonji asking the small kid about his favourite actor and he instantly takes Tiger's name. Soon after, all the co-contestants of the small kid tell the actor that even he has six-pack abs like him. As the actor goes on the stage to talk to him, the small kid removes his shirt and shows his abs. He tells in Hindi, “This is Heropanti, this is Baaghi, this is Baaghi 2 and this one is Baaghi 3.”

Later, Tiger asks the kid where he will find the place to write Heropanti 2, to which the constant replies that he will write the name of the film on his ab upon its release. This camaraderie brings a smile on Nora Fatehi's face and she cutely calls the small kid, Junior Tiger.

Talking about Heropanti 2, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is set to hit the screens on April 29 during the Eid weekend. It will lock horns with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34. Heropanti 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role and is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

