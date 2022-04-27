Dan Stevens is all set to join the cast of Gaslit. Have a look at what he has to say about the cast, storyline, and the show in general.

Actor Dan Stevens says his new Watergate drama Gaslit tries to look at people other than former US president Richard Nixon as well as journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein to present stories of individuals whose lives were turned upside down by the scandal.

The British star, best known for playing Matthew Crawley in the popular series Downton Abbey and The Beast in Disney hit Beauty and the Beast, is part of the ensemble cast of the show, which is based on the award-winning podcast "Slow Burn" and centres around the infamous scandal that brought down the presidency of Nixon in 1974.

Led by Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, the show focuses on several untold stories, including Nixon's opportunistic subordinates, deranged zealots, and the whistle-blowers during that era.

Stevens said the show takes a "fascinating dive" into the Watergate scandal, which was a crucial and interesting chapter of American history.

"It was one of the first and massively televised media scandals. I sat down with the director, Matt Ross, and talked about his vision for it, the tone they wanted to take, really bringing out the absurdity of it and the comedy inherent in it, even though there is obviously, sort of a very dramatic, thrilling element to it. There's also a real catalogue of idiots involved and they're great fun to explore. He was putting together just a fantastic cast, not least Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, but just a really fantastic group of actors working with this material, Stevens said.

