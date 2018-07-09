Dakota Fanning joins voice cast of upcoming futuristic anime series gen:Lock, also starring Michael B Jordan

In May, Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan was announced as the voice of the protagonist in Rooster Teeth's upcoming anime series, titled gen:Lock. Now, the production house has announced the addition of Dakota Fanning as well as noted Japanese voice actor Koichi Yamadera to the cast at an anime convention in Los Angeles, reports Variety.

The series has been described to revolve around Earth's last free society, on the losing side of a global war, which recruits a team of young pilots to control the next generation of giant, weaponised robots known as 'mecha'.

While Jordan is set to play Julian Chase who joins the fight as the first pilot for the next generation of mecha, Fanning will play expert mech pilot and his love interest, Miranda Worth. Yamadera (known for Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell, Dragon Ball Super) will be Kazu Iida, a new recruit transferred from Japan's military forces to fight alongside Chase in the gen:Lock program.

The series is created, written and directed by Gray G Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth Animation. Jordan's Outlier Productions will co-produce the project.

Variety also found that gen:Lock is expected to premiere on Rooster Teeth's exclusive streaming platform in January 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 15:45 PM