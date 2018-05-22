You are here:

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan to voice the lead character in anime series gen:Lock

May,22 2018 15:51:21 IST

Actor Michael B Jordan is set to join Rooster Teeth's gen:Lock as the voice of the hero of the futuristic anime-style series.

gen:Lock revolves around earth's last free society, which is on the losing side of a global war.

Jordan will provide the voice of lead character Julian Chase, who joins the fight as the first pilot for the next generation of mecha: a class of giant, weaponised robots controlled by humans, reported Variety.

Michael B. Jordan. AP

The 31-year-old Creed star's production company, Outlier Society Productions, is set to co-produce gen:Lock in association with Rooster Teeth.

The series is created, written and directed by Gray G Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth Animation.

Rooster Teeth has not announced a premiere date for the series, but expects it to premiere later in 2018.

