Daily Show alumni Jon Stewart, Steve Carell likely to reunite for upcoming political satire, Irresistible

Former The Daily Show host and comedian Jon Stewart is slated to direct Irresistible, a political satire based on his own original idea. Variety reports Crazy Stupid Love actor Steve Carell is the top choice to star in the film. The report adds that the film is in early stages of development with the financing and scheduling still in process. The plot details are yet to be unveiled.

Irresistible will be Stewart's second directorial venture after 2014's political drama Rosewater, which told the true story of journalist Maziar Bahari, who was jailed by Iranian authorities in 2009 on charges of espionage. The film earned $3.1 million at the US box office and went on to win the National Board of Review’s Freedom of Expression award, writes Deadline.

Stewart will also produce the feature alongside Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. However, it is not clear when the production will begin.

Since stepping down from The Daily Show, Stewart has stayed out of the spotlight. According to Variety, he was on-board to develop an animated series for HBO, which was later scrapped but hosts the network's special Night of Too Many Stars.

Meanwhile, Carell will be seen opposite Timothee Chalamet in Felix Van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy. His other projects include Welcome to Marwen, starring Leslie Mann, as well as Vice, a biopic of the former US vice president Dick Cheney with Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bill Pullman and Tyler Perry.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 15:29 PM