While expressing her joy, the actress in the video revealed that her parents, who lived in the national capital, have come to Mumbai, especially for the screening of her latest outing.

Elated with the premiere of her latest release Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya, actress Tisca Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a heart-touching video of herself with her parents. While expressing her joy, the actress in the video revealed that her parents, who lived in the national capital, have come to Mumbai, especially for the screening of her latest outing. Released on Disney + Hotstar on 16 September, Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya is set to play with the deadly combination of myths and horror. The craze around the series is quite high after the trailer of Vikrant Pawar’s directorial started buzzing over the internet.

Now, while posting a video on her Instagram account, Tisca penned down the caption and wrote, “Please note my dad’s awkward hug .. he is old fashioned that way.. but his excitement was real! The blessings of parents are one of life’s treasures, wouldn’t you agree my lobsters? And now I need your LOVE.. quickly watch Dahan, it’s now streaming and I can’t keep it down.”

Despite her being successfully settled in Mumbai for so long and being exposed to such amazing limelight, Tisca in the video revealed that she always regretted that her parents were not with her. And now, as they are here for Dahan’s screening, she is very “excited” as her “crazy home family was going to meet her crazy work family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial)



Revealing that now she feels “blessed” as her parents have joined her, Tisca asked her fans and followers to shower their blessings upon her by watching Dahan on Disney + Hotstar.

Coming back to the web series, apart from Tisca, Dahan also features Saurabh Shukla, Mukesh Tiwari, Rajesh Tailang, Ankur Nayyar, and Rahul Tewari in prominent roles. Featuring Tisca in a role of an IAS Officer Avni Raut, Dahan has so far been praised for its rip-roaring horror thriller plot, with several critics crowing the actress for her impeccable performance in it.

