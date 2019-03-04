Daayan actress Tina Dutta accuses co-star Mohit Malhotra of repeated sexual misconduct on set of TV serial

Daayan actress Tina Dutta has accused co-star Mohit Malhotra of touching her inappropriately during the filming of their &TV serial. The incident reportedly happened during the filming of an intimate scene between the two stars.

According to a report on SpotBoyE, the Uttaran actress broke down on set and complained to the producers about how Malhotra “behaved like a hooligan”.

“He would say that his character demands that he should keep his hand here and there. There was a big showdown on the set. It happened at Klick Nixon Studios, when were shooting for a hospital scene. Some media people were also there and they saw this. Of course. I made it loud and clear. I have done rape scenes, romantic scenes and intimate scenes before in my career, but never faced something like this with anyone before. He is so annoying. He is so frustrated,” Tina told SpotBoyE.

Despite a warning from the producers, Dutta claims Mohit continued to harass her on set. “It was going on since a long time. I went public only after it became so much that I couldn’t take it anymore. Nobody gives excuses like him that ‘woh scene mein bahek gaya tha’. He can’t say he got carried away. He was obviously doing it deliberately,” she added.

Dutta is the latest actress to report an incident of sexual misconduct after Tanushree Dutta helped trigger the #MeToo movement in India, after she alleged she was sexually harassed by veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 18:46:54 IST