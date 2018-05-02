Daas Dev box office collection: Sudhir Mishra's film overshadowed by Avengers: Infinity War on opening weekend

Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev managed to scrape up a paltry Rs 63 lakhs over the opening weekend.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Daas Dev recorded a box office collection of 16 lakhs on the opening day, as compared to Avengers: Infinity War, which raked in Rs 40.13 crore as gross box office collection (Rs 31.3 cr net box office collection).

The romantic political thriller also debuted to negative reviews. The film's release was pushed several times. It was initially due to release in February, then 23 March and then 20 April before finally releasing on the same day as Marvel's latest blockbuster, which recorded a total gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.

Mishra, known for directing critically acclaimed films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi and Chameli, has interpreted the concept of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Devdas, which has already been adapted twice for the big screen before.

Daas Dev is set against the fiercely political backdrop of Uttar Pradesh tells a tale of lust for power and how it obstructs love. It stars Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chanda and Rahul Bhatt as Dev. It also features performances from Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Vipin Sharma. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too is seen in a guest appearance in the film.

The film is produced by Saptarishi Cinevision, helmed by Sanjeev Kumar and presented by Gaurav Sharma of Storm Pictures.

With inputs from IANS

