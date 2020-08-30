Away, CU Soon, The Boys season 2, Enola Holmes: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar in September

The September releases include Hilary Swank's space drama Away on Netflix, and Fahad Faasil's thriller CU Soon on Amazon Prime Video.

A new month means a slate of movies and shows being added to the streaming platforms. From highly-anticipated comebacks to intriguing new projects, streaming platforms are churning out a varied form of stories to the already diverse world of digital platforms.

We sourced through the internet and curated a list of content coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar this month

Netflix

Away - 4 September

Hilary Swank leads a batch of astronauts who have been chosen for the first manned mission to Mars in this sci-fi series. Swank's character Emma Green embarks on a 'treacherous mission to Mars in command of an international crew', leaving behind her husband and teenage daughter back home.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things - 4 September

Charlie Kaufman writes and directs this new drama adapted from the novel featuring Jesse Plemons. The trailer follows a young woman going to meet her new boyfriend's parents at a farm where several unnatural events take place. The cast includes Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis.

Love, Guaranteed - 3 September

Damon Wayans Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook star in the upcoming rom-com on online dating. To save her small law firm, Susan (Cook) begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love.’

Cuties - 9 September

Cuties, titled Mignonnes in France, is a coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by screenwriter and filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré. The film is about an 11-year-old immigrant girl, named Amy, who rebels against her conservative Senegalese-Muslim family by joining a dance troupe, known for its risqué and sometimes adult dance moves.

Doucouré bagged the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award for the film, when it first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, in January.

Cargo - 9 September

Filmmaker Arati Kadav’s science-fiction movie Cargo features actors Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi. The film, which also stars Nandu Madhav, revolves around a lonely demon who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services, where dead people are recycled for rebirth.

Cargo was set to be screened in March at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival, which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, which had its India premiere at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival under the spotlight section, is produced by Arati Kadav, Navin Shetty, Shlok Sharma and Anurag Kashyap.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen - 10 September

A sequel to Netflix’s 2017 horror-comedy The Babysitter is on the way this Halloween with The Babysitter: Killer Queen set to arrive on the streaming service in September. Andrew Bachelor, Bella Thorne and Robbie Amell star in this sequel in which two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter, a teen is trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, he will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

The Devil All the Time - 16 September

The Devil All the Time is based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel and is set in a town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews.

The narrative begins with Willard Russell, who is a military veteran. Desperately trying to save his dying wife, Russell ends up performing a religious sacrifice for the cause. The son (played by Holland) is depicted as a bullied child who is about to step into adulthood. His journey towards becoming a man while, at the same time, dealing with his problematic childhood forms one of the major storylines in the narrative.

The film also features a stellar cast such as Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard among others.

Ratched - 18 September

The next huge Ryan Murphy project that is set to reboot the famous Nurse Ratched character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Starring Sarah Paulson as the lead, the psychological horror drama series revolves around a young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients.

Enola Holmes - 23 September

Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola Holmes, sister to ace detective Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming Netflix film. Helena Bonham Carter plays the siblings' mother who mysteriously goes missing. While her elder brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) expect her to go to finishing school, Enola slinks off to London with the sole mission of finding her mother.

The plot is based on Nancy Springer' young adult fiction book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, which reimagines the world created by Arthur Conan Doyle with Sherlock's teenage sister as the protagonist.

Amazon Prime Video

CU Soon - 1 September

Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew star in Mahesh Narayanan's thriller about a software engineer from Kerala assigned by his family to help a Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancé after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.

The unique feature of this film is that it's shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown. Darshana Rajendran, Mala Parvathy and Saiju Kurup complete the cast of the feature

V - 5 September

In Nani's 25th Telugu film, the actor seems to play an anti-hero, challenging Sudheer Babu, who plays a cop. According to The Indian Express, V is about a crime writer who falls in love with a cop. His blissful life takes a turn when he is challenged by a killer with a puzzle. Then begins a showdown, a battle between good versus evil.

Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, V also stars Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, and Srinivas Avasarala.

The Boys Season 2 - 4 September

Adapted from the popular Garth Ennis comic, the second season of The Boys revolves around of group of nobodies on the run from The Seven, which is a corporate-owned and corrupt group of superheroes.

Utopia - 25 September

Written by Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn, Utopia follows a group of comic book fans as they unearth secrets about the world represented in the pages of the titular comic book. The series features Rainn Wilson as a virologist battling a global pandemic and John Cusack as a dubious tech billionaire. The show also stars Sasha Lane.

Disney+Hotstar

Mulan - 4 September

Early in August, The Walt Disney Co said that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on 4 September. However, customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent Mulan.

The live-action remake of the animated film was one of the first major films to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for a 27 March release, Mulan moved to late July, then late August and was then pulled from the calendar all together as COVID-19 cases spiked through the US.

The film revolves around young girl Mulan (Liu Yifei) who is distraught to learn that her weak father must join the army to fight the invading Huns. Unwilling to endanger his life, she disguises herself as a man and joins the army in his place.

Apple TV

Tehran - 25 September

Tehran tells the utterly thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

Fauda writer Moshe Zonder is a co-creator on this multi-lingual espionage series, with Daniel Syrkin attached as the director.