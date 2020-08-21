Netflix issues apology following outrage over 'inappropriate artwork' for French film Cuties

The apology from Netflix comes after a petition in Change.org demanded Cuties be removed from the streaming platform for 'sexualising an eleven-year-old.'

Netflix has issued a statement of apology following strong backlash around the artwork of its upcoming release Cuties.

As per a report by Forbes, the Maimouna Doucouré directorial made use of "inappropriate artwork" following which the streaming platform issued a statement saying, "It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance."

A poster released by Netflix shows the young girls of the film in suggestive dance poses. This led to a petition in Change.org to remove Cuties from the streaming platform, calling it, "disgusting as it sexualizes an eleven-year-old for the viewing pleasure of pedophiles and also negatively influences our children.”

The petition added that there is no need for such content in that age group, particularly when sex trafficking and pedophilia are so rampant.

Cuties premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January with Doucouré, stating at that time the project was inspired after she witnessed a group of young girls performing a "sensual" dance for an audience of their parents, reportedVanity Fair.

As per the report, Doucouré stated it was fascinating but disturbing at the same time because the girls were only 11 years old.

Speaking at Sundance, she stated that the scene inspired her to write and direct Cuties, which—according to the description in Sundance focuses on an 11-year-old Senegalese girl named Amy who is torn between her family’s rigid standards and the “free-spirited dance clique” led by the girl living next door.