Critics Choice Film Awards nominations announced: Andhadhun, Raazi, Badhaai Ho earn maximum nods

The nominations for the first-ever Critics Choice Film Awards have been announced. Zoya Akhtar and Vidya Balan were invited to unveil the nominations.

After the successful outing at the Critics’ Choice Short Film Awards, the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group joined hands to present India's first Critics Choice Film Awards, which is the only title after the prestigious National Film awards to award filmmaking in eight major languages. The pan-India awards body will celebrate the best of Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 21 April.

Here is the complete list of nominations for Critics Choice Film Awards.

Best Film



Andhadhun

October

Badhaai Ho

Raazi

Tummbad



Best Director

Amit Sharma for Badhaai Ho

Adesh Prasad and Rahi Anil Barve for Tumbbad

Meghna Gulzar for Raazi

Shoojit Sircar for October

Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Actor-Female

Tabu for Andhadhun

Taapsee Pannu for Manmarziyaan

Anushka Sharma for Pari

Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho

Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Actor

Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun

Vineet Kumar Singh for Mukkabaaz

Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho

Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actor- Female

Rasika Dugal for Manto

Surekha Sikhri for Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhasker for Veere Di Wedding

Geetanjali Rao for October

Best Supporting Actor

Abhishek Bachchan for Manmarziyaan

Jaideep Ahlawat for Raazi

Manoj Pahwa for Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi for Stree

Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Writing

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao for Andhadhun

Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava for Badhaai Ho

Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru and Sumit Aroraa for Stree

Best Music

Aahista from Laila Majnu

Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hai from Manto

Dilbaaro from Raazi

Haalla from Manmarziyaan

Paintraa from Mukkabaaz

Best Background Score

Daniel B George for Andhadhun

Amit Trivedi for Manmarziyaan

Jesper Kyde for Tummbad

Best Editing



Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun

Nitin Baid for Raazi

Sanyukta Kaza for Tummbad

Best Cinematography



Avik Mukhopadhyay for October

Sudeep Chatterjee for Padmaavat

Pankaj Kumar for Tummbad

Best Production Design

Rita Ghosh for Manto

Subrata Charaborty and Amit Ray for Padmaavat

Nitin Zihani Choudhary and Rakesh Yadav for Tumbbad

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 15:58:31 IST

