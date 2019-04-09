Critics Choice Film Awards nominations announced: Andhadhun, Raazi, Badhaai Ho earn maximum nods
The nominations for the first-ever Critics Choice Film Awards have been announced. Zoya Akhtar and Vidya Balan were invited to unveil the nominations.
The super talented #ZoyaAkhtar & @vidya_balan take over the stage at the #CriticsChoiceFilmAwards nominations. pic.twitter.com/nhHFcJrbg3
— Film Critics Guild (@theFCGofficial) April 9, 2019
After the successful outing at the Critics’ Choice Short Film Awards, the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group joined hands to present India's first Critics Choice Film Awards, which is the only title after the prestigious National Film awards to award filmmaking in eight major languages. The pan-India awards body will celebrate the best of Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 21 April.
Here is the complete list of nominations for Critics Choice Film Awards.
Best Film
Andhadhun
October
Badhaai Ho
Raazi
Tummbad
Best Director
Amit Sharma for Badhaai Ho
Adesh Prasad and Rahi Anil Barve for Tumbbad
Meghna Gulzar for Raazi
Shoojit Sircar for October
Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun
Best Actor-Female
Tabu for Andhadhun
Taapsee Pannu for Manmarziyaan
Anushka Sharma for Pari
Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho
Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Best Actor
Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun
Vineet Kumar Singh for Mukkabaaz
Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho
Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju
Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Best Supporting Actor- Female
Rasika Dugal for Manto
Surekha Sikhri for Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhasker for Veere Di Wedding
Geetanjali Rao for October
Best Supporting Actor
Abhishek Bachchan for Manmarziyaan
Jaideep Ahlawat for Raazi
Manoj Pahwa for Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi for Stree
Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Best Writing
Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao for Andhadhun
Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava for Badhaai Ho
Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru and Sumit Aroraa for Stree
Best Music
Aahista from Laila Majnu
Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hai from Manto
Dilbaaro from Raazi
Haalla from Manmarziyaan
Paintraa from Mukkabaaz
Best Background Score
Daniel B George for Andhadhun
Amit Trivedi for Manmarziyaan
Jesper Kyde for Tummbad
Best Editing
Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun
Nitin Baid for Raazi
Sanyukta Kaza for Tummbad
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhyay for October
Sudeep Chatterjee for Padmaavat
Pankaj Kumar for Tummbad
Best Production Design
Rita Ghosh for Manto
Subrata Charaborty and Amit Ray for Padmaavat
Nitin Zihani Choudhary and Rakesh Yadav for Tumbbad
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 15:58:31 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.