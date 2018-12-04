Film Critics Guild announces nominations for first Critics' Choice Short Film Awards

The Film Critics Guild announced the nominations for the first ever Critics' Choice Short Film Awards (CCSFA) on Tuesday. The list of nominees were announced via a live video on Twitter by FCG chairperson Anupama Chopra, managing committee member Bhawana Somaaya with noted film critics Ajay Brahmatmaj and Suchitra Tyagi.

The categories for the awards include Best Film - Fiction, Best Film - Non Fiction, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director - Fiction, Best Director - Non-Fiction, Best Writer, Best Editor, Best Cinematographer, and Best Score. Five films have been selected in each category after filtering out over hundreds of entries. Here are the list of nominees:

Here are the Nominations for the Best Film in the Fiction Category! Excited to know the winner? Stay tuned! #CatchTheShortys #FilmCriticsGuild #CCSFA@theFCGofficial pic.twitter.com/KXO3Tmn7Dz — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 3, 2018

They made stories come to life! Here are the nominations for the Best director in the fiction category! #CatchTheShortys #FilmCriticsGuild #CCSFA@theFCGofficial pic.twitter.com/hsCx1r61b3 — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 3, 2018

Let's have a huge round of applause for the nominations for the best actress! Who do you think will win?! #CatchTheShortys #FilmCriticsGuild #CCSFA@theFCGofficial pic.twitter.com/42fA1eXmVQ — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 3, 2018

