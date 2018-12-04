You are here:

Film Critics Guild announces nominations for first Critics' Choice Short Film Awards

FP Staff

December 04, 2018 19:48:51 IST

The Film Critics Guild announced the nominations for the first ever Critics' Choice Short Film Awards (CCSFA) on Tuesday. The list of nominees were announced via a live video on Twitter by FCG chairperson Anupama Chopra, managing committee member Bhawana Somaaya with noted film critics Ajay Brahmatmaj and Suchitra Tyagi.

The categories for the awards include Best Film - Fiction, Best Film - Non Fiction, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director - Fiction, Best Director - Non-Fiction, Best Writer, Best Editor, Best Cinematographer, and Best Score. Five films have been selected in each category after filtering out over hundreds of entries. Here are the list of nominees:

