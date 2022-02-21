Sardar Udham, Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and The Disciple led the pack with multiple nominations at 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Mumbai | Motion Content Group of Group M, in Collaboration with Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital is here with the 4th edition of Critics Choice Awards to honour the talent in web series, short films and feature films.

Critics’ Choice Awards is to honour the talent in short films, web series and feature films. The upcoming award ceremony releases its list of nominees across feature films of all languages.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild said, “We are thrilled to announce the feature film nominees for the fourth edition of the Indian Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the level of artistry and storytelling has not faltered. These awards are a celebration of that indomitable spirit of Indian cinema.”

Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “Despite the pandemic, 2021 witnessed incredible output with breakthrough performances. We at Critics’ Choice Awards believe that we truly are at the forefront in identifying and felicitating creators and their craft for the fabulous work put in. It is important to recognize talent and award them for their best efforts. We are delighted to present the nominations for the outstanding work done in 2021. We would like to thank filmmakers, directors, writers, and artists, who have worked extremely hard to give us compelling movies amid unprecedented competition.”

Abhayanand Singh - Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital, “We take great pride that our entertainment industry has been working throughout the year and the outcome has given us colourful and varied cinema. We are happy to honour artists, technicians and filmmakers across all Indian languages this year.”

Here is the list of nominations of features under the following categories:

Best Film

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana



Jai Bhim



Meel Patthar



Nayattu



Sardar Udham



Sarpatta Parambarai



Sherni



Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum



The Disciple



The Great Indian Kitchen

BEST DIRECTOR



Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple

Jeo Baby - The Great Indian Kitchen



Pa. Ranjith - Sarpatta Parambarai

Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana



Shoojit Sircar - Sardar Udham

BEST ACTOR

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger



Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana



Ranveer Singh - 83



Suvinder Vicky - Meel Patthar



Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham

BEST ACTRESS



Geetanjali Kulkarni - Karkhanisanchi Waari



Konkona Sen Sharma - Ajeeb Daastaans



Lijomol Jose - Jai Bhim



Nimisha Sajayan - The Great Indian Kitchen



Vidya Balan - Sherni

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Arun Dravid - The Disciple



Lakshvir Saran - Meel Patthar

Pasupathy - Sarpatta Parambarai



Rishabh Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana



Vijay Raaz - Sherni

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Anagha Narayanan - Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Konkona Sen Sharma - Ramprasad ki Tehrvi



Neena Gupta - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar



Parvathy Thiruvothu - Aarkkariyam



Sampa Mandal - Sherni

BEST WRITING



Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple



Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant - Meel Patthar



Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha - Sarpatta Parambarai



Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana



Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah - Sardar Udham

Best Editing

Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple

Chandrashekhar Prajapati - Sardar Udham



Francies Louis - The Great Indian Kitchen



Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana



Selva RK - Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Cinematography



Avik Mukhopadhyay - Sardar Udham



Michal Sobocinski - The Disciple



Murali.G - Sarpatta Parambarai



P B Shreeyas Krishna - Rocky



Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana