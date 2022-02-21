Entertainment

Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 nominations include Suriya's Jai Bhim, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple

Sardar Udham, Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and The Disciple led the pack with multiple nominations at 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

FP Staff February 21, 2022 17:13:29 IST
Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 nominations include Suriya's Jai Bhim, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple

A still from The Disciple | YouTube

Mumbai | Motion Content Group of Group M, in Collaboration with Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital is here with the 4th edition of Critics Choice Awards to honour the talent in web series, short films and feature films.

Critics’ Choice Awards is to honour the talent in short films, web series and feature films. The upcoming award ceremony releases its list of nominees across feature films of all languages.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild said, “We are thrilled to announce the feature film nominees for the fourth edition of the Indian Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the level of artistry and storytelling has not faltered. These awards are a celebration of that indomitable spirit of Indian cinema.”

Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “Despite the pandemic, 2021 witnessed incredible output with breakthrough performances. We at Critics’ Choice Awards believe that we truly are at the forefront in identifying and felicitating creators and their craft for the fabulous work put in. It is important to recognize talent and award them for their best efforts. We are delighted to present the nominations for the outstanding work done in 2021. We would like to thank filmmakers, directors, writers, and artists, who have worked extremely hard to give us compelling movies amid unprecedented competition.”

Abhayanand Singh - Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital, “We take great pride that our entertainment industry has been working throughout the year and the outcome has given us colourful and varied cinema. We are happy to honour artists, technicians and filmmakers across all Indian languages this year.”

Here is the list of nominations of features under the following categories:

Best Film

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

 Jai Bhim

Meel Patthar

Nayattu

Sardar Udham

Sarpatta Parambarai

Sherni

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

The Disciple

The Great Indian Kitchen

BEST DIRECTOR

Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple

Jeo Baby - The Great Indian Kitchen

Pa. Ranjith - Sarpatta Parambarai

Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Shoojit Sircar - Sardar Udham

BEST ACTOR

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Ranveer Singh - 83

Suvinder Vicky - Meel Patthar

Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham

BEST ACTRESS

Geetanjali Kulkarni - Karkhanisanchi Waari

Konkona Sen Sharma - Ajeeb Daastaans

Lijomol Jose - Jai Bhim

Nimisha Sajayan - The Great Indian Kitchen

Vidya Balan - Sherni

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Arun Dravid - The Disciple

Lakshvir Saran - Meel Patthar

Pasupathy - Sarpatta Parambarai

Rishabh Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Vijay Raaz - Sherni

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anagha Narayanan - Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Konkona Sen Sharma - Ramprasad ki Tehrvi

Neena Gupta - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parvathy Thiruvothu - Aarkkariyam

Sampa Mandal - Sherni

BEST WRITING

Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple

Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant - Meel Patthar

Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha - Sarpatta Parambarai

Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah - Sardar Udham

Best Editing

Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple

Chandrashekhar Prajapati - Sardar Udham

Francies Louis - The Great Indian Kitchen

Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Selva RK - Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhyay - Sardar Udham

Michal Sobocinski - The Disciple

Murali.G - Sarpatta Parambarai

P B Shreeyas Krishna - Rocky

Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Updated Date: February 21, 2022 17:13:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

Joe Rogan dispute controversy draws Spotify into content liability debate
Entertainment

Joe Rogan dispute controversy draws Spotify into content liability debate

Spotify wants to be viewed as a technology platform that has limited liability for the material that others create and stream through its service — a position shared by many social-media companies.

Matrix Resurrections co-producer sues Warner Bros over film's HBO Max streaming release
Entertainment

Matrix Resurrections co-producer sues Warner Bros over film's HBO Max streaming release

Production company Village Roadshow says December release of The Matrix Resurrections was ruined by a simultaneous streaming release in the US

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted tops US box office with projected $51 mn opening
Entertainment

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted tops US box office with projected $51 mn opening

Sony’s video game adaptation Uncharted collected $44.1 million between Friday and Sunday, enough to lead US box office charts