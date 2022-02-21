Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 nominations include Suriya's Jai Bhim, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple
Mumbai | Motion Content Group of Group M, in Collaboration with Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital is here with the 4th edition of Critics Choice Awards to honour the talent in web series, short films and feature films.
Critics’ Choice Awards is to honour the talent in short films, web series and feature films. The upcoming award ceremony releases its list of nominees across feature films of all languages.
Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild said, “We are thrilled to announce the feature film nominees for the fourth edition of the Indian Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the level of artistry and storytelling has not faltered. These awards are a celebration of that indomitable spirit of Indian cinema.”
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “Despite the pandemic, 2021 witnessed incredible output with breakthrough performances. We at Critics’ Choice Awards believe that we truly are at the forefront in identifying and felicitating creators and their craft for the fabulous work put in. It is important to recognize talent and award them for their best efforts. We are delighted to present the nominations for the outstanding work done in 2021. We would like to thank filmmakers, directors, writers, and artists, who have worked extremely hard to give us compelling movies amid unprecedented competition.”
Abhayanand Singh - Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital, “We take great pride that our entertainment industry has been working throughout the year and the outcome has given us colourful and varied cinema. We are happy to honour artists, technicians and filmmakers across all Indian languages this year.”
Here is the list of nominations of features under the following categories:
Best Film
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Jai Bhim
Meel Patthar
Nayattu
Sardar Udham
Sarpatta Parambarai
Sherni
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
The Disciple
The Great Indian Kitchen
BEST DIRECTOR
Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple
Jeo Baby - The Great Indian Kitchen
Pa. Ranjith - Sarpatta Parambarai
Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Shoojit Sircar - Sardar Udham
BEST ACTOR
Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Ranveer Singh - 83
Suvinder Vicky - Meel Patthar
Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham
BEST ACTRESS
Geetanjali Kulkarni - Karkhanisanchi Waari
Konkona Sen Sharma - Ajeeb Daastaans
Lijomol Jose - Jai Bhim
Nimisha Sajayan - The Great Indian Kitchen
Vidya Balan - Sherni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Arun Dravid - The Disciple
Lakshvir Saran - Meel Patthar
Pasupathy - Sarpatta Parambarai
Rishabh Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Vijay Raaz - Sherni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Anagha Narayanan - Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Konkona Sen Sharma - Ramprasad ki Tehrvi
Neena Gupta - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Parvathy Thiruvothu - Aarkkariyam
Sampa Mandal - Sherni
BEST WRITING
Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple
Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant - Meel Patthar
Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha - Sarpatta Parambarai
Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah - Sardar Udham
Best Editing
Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple
Chandrashekhar Prajapati - Sardar Udham
Francies Louis - The Great Indian Kitchen
Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Selva RK - Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhyay - Sardar Udham
Michal Sobocinski - The Disciple
Murali.G - Sarpatta Parambarai
P B Shreeyas Krishna - Rocky
Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
