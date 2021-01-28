Critics' Choice Awards 2021 nominations: Sir, Eeb Allay Ooo!, CU Soon among others contend for best film award

The feature film nominations for the third edition of the Critics Choice Awards also include Bhonsle, Thappad and Soorarai Pottru, among others.

The upcoming third edition of Critics' Choice Awards has revealed their nominations for feature films.

Sharing her views on the nominations, Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild says “Even in a challenging year, there was great quality. The nominations of the third edition of the Critics' Choice Awards is proof of that. We are extremely excited to honour artists and technicians in feature films, web series and short films across all Indian languages.”

Here is the list of nominations of features under the following categories:

Nominations of Critics' Choice Awards - Here are your nominees for Best Film- (Feature Films) - Stay Tuned for updates.#CriticsChoiceAwards @theFCGofficial @motion_content @Bhonsle_film pic.twitter.com/BVGSQNernG — Critics Choice Film Awards (@CCFAwards) January 28, 2021

Best Film

Sir (Hindi)

Eeb Allay Ooo! (Hindi)

Bhonsle (Hindi)

Widow of Silence (Urdu)

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Thappad (Hindi)

Chintu Ka Birthday (Hindi)

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

CU Soon (Malayalam)

Tasher Ghawr (Bengali)

Best Director

Rohena Gera - Sir (Hindi)

Prateek Vats - Eeb Allay Ooo (Hindi)

Sachy - Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Devashish Makhija - Bhonsle (Hindi)

Anubhav Sinha - Thappad (Hindi)

Best Actor

Manoj Bajpayee - Bhonsle (Hindi)

Shardul Bhardwaj - Eeb Allay Ooo (Hindi)

Biju Menon - Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Fahadh Faasil - Trance (Malayalam)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Serious Men (Hindi)

Best Actress

Tillotama Shome - Sir (Hindi)

Taapsee Pannu - Thappad (Hindi)

Swastika Mukherjee - Tasher Ghawr (Bengali)

Aishwarya Rajesh - Ka Pae Ranasingam (Tamil)

Shilpi Marwaha - Widow of Silence (Urdu)

Best Supporting Actor

Pankaj Tripathi - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Hindi)

Anil Nedumangad - Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Prakash Raj - Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil)

Rajkummar Rao - Ludo (Hindi)

Pankaj Tripathi - Ludo (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan - Thappad (Hindi)

Sai Pallavi - Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil)

Indira Tiwari - Serious Men (Hindi)

Gowri Nandha - Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Urvashi - Varane Avashyamund (Malayalam)

Best Writing

Bhonsle (Hindi)

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Thappad (Hindi)

Chintu Ka Birthday (Hindi)

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Cinematography

Siddharth Diwan - Bulbbul (Hindi)

Anurag Basu & Rajesh Shukla - Ludo (Hindi)

AM Edwin Sakay - Andhaghaaram (Tamil)

Niketh Bomireddy - Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Tanveer Mir - Psycho (Tamil)

Best Editing

Mahesh Narayanan - CU Soon (Malayalam)

Rameshwar S Bhagat - Bulbbul (Hindi)

Ranjan Abraham - Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Anand Subaya - Lootcase (Hindi)

Sathish Suriya - Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)