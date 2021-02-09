Critics Choice Awards 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 12 nods, Netflix creates record with 4 best picture nominees
Mank, Minari, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom topped the nominations list at the 26th Critics Choice Awards this year
Streaming platforms seemed to dominate the 26th Critics Choice Awards. Days after the Golden Globes announced their nominees for this year, the Critics Choice Awards revealed their favourites as well.
Netflix set a new record bagging four best picture nominations (highest for any studio in the history of CCA). These include Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, George C Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, David Fincher's Mank, and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Mank led the nominations' list with 12 nods, including in the categories of the best picture, director, actor (Gary Oldman), and supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried).
Next in line was Minari, Lee Isaac Chung's film on a Korean family moving to Arkansas in the 1980s. It has 10 nominations to its name including best picture, foreign language film, actor (Steven Yeun), and supporting actress (Yuh-Jung Youn).
Here's the complete list of nominees
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Actor
Ben Affleck, The Way Back (Warner Bros)
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Tom Hanks, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Gary Oldman, Mank (Netflix)
Steven Yeun, Minari (A24)
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)
Bill Murray, On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV Plus)
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
Olivia Colman, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Netflix)
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (A24)
Best Young Actor/Actress
Ryder Allen, Palmer (Apple TV Plus)
Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Alan Kim, Minari (A24)
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Helena Zengel, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Best Acting Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Original Screenplay
Mank (Netflix) – Jack Fincher
Minari (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features) – Eliza Hittman
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
First Cow (A24) – Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – Ruben Santiago-Hudson
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers
Best Production Design
Emma (Focus Features) – Kave Quinn, Stella Fox
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton
Mank (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures) – Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx
Tenet (Warner Bros) – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Cinematography
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) – Newton Thomas Sigel
First Cow (A24) – Christopher Blauvelt
Mank (Netflix) – Erik Messerschmidt
Minari (A24) – Lachlan Milne
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards
Tenet (Warner Bros) – Hoyte Van Hoytema
Best Costume Design
Emma (Focus Features) – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – Ann Roth
Mank (Netflix) – Trish Summerville
Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures) – Bina Daigeler
The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures) – Suzie Harman, Robert Worley
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Nancy Steiner
Best Editing
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – Yorgos Lamprinos
Mank (Netflix) – Kirk Baxter
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Tenet (Warner Bros) – Jennifer Lame
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten
Best Hair and Makeup
Emma (Focus Features)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound (Apple TV Plus)
The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
Mank (Netflix)
The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures)
Tenet (Warner Bros)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros)
Best Score
The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari (A24) – Emile Mosseri
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
Soul (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Tenet (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson
Best Song
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix) – 'Husavik (My Home Town)'
The Life Ahead (Netflix) – 'Io Si (Seen)'
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros) – 'Fight for You'
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – 'Speak Now'
The Outpost (Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment) – 'Everybody Cries'
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu) – 'Tigress & Tweed'
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Collective (Magnolia Pictures)
La Llorona (Shudder)
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Two Of Us (Magnolia Pictures)
Best Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)
On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)
Palm Springs (Hulu/NEON)
The Prom (Netflix)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Veteran Black actress Cicely Tyson passes away aged 96, confirms her manager
Besides her Oscar nomination for Sounder, Cicely Tyson won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
Elliot Page, Emma Portner announce divorce after three years of marriage, say they 'remain close friends'
Elliot Page, Emma Portner did not divulge any details regarding their separation
Geetanjali Kulkarni discusses Gullak, invisibility of mothers, and why this season was cathartic for her
"My character was loud and grumbly, because if she wasn’t ‘nobody would hear her’," says Geetanjali Kulkarni.