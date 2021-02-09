Critics Choice Awards 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 12 nods, Netflix creates record with 4 best picture nominees

Mank, Minari, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom topped the nominations list at the 26th Critics Choice Awards this year

Streaming platforms seemed to dominate the 26th Critics Choice Awards. Days after the Golden Globes announced their nominees for this year, the Critics Choice Awards revealed their favourites as well.

Netflix set a new record bagging four best picture nominations (highest for any studio in the history of CCA). These include Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, George C Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, David Fincher's Mank, and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Mank led the nominations' list with 12 nods, including in the categories of the best picture, director, actor (Gary Oldman), and supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried).

Next in line was Minari, Lee Isaac Chung's film on a Korean family moving to Arkansas in the 1980s. It has 10 nominations to its name including best picture, foreign language film, actor (Steven Yeun), and supporting actress (Yuh-Jung Youn).

Here's the complete list of nominees

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor

Ben Affleck, The Way Back (Warner Bros)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Tom Hanks, News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Gary Oldman, Mank (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, Minari (A24)

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)

Bill Murray, On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Olivia Colman, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (A24)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen, Palmer (Apple TV Plus)

Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Alan Kim, Minari (A24)

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Helena Zengel, News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Best Acting Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Original Screenplay

Mank (Netflix) – Jack Fincher

Minari (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features) – Eliza Hittman

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

First Cow (A24) – Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – Ruben Santiago-Hudson

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

Best Production Design

Emma (Focus Features) – Kave Quinn, Stella Fox

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

Mank (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures) – Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx

Tenet (Warner Bros) – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Cinematography

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) – Newton Thomas Sigel

First Cow (A24) – Christopher Blauvelt

Mank (Netflix) – Erik Messerschmidt

Minari (A24) – Lachlan Milne

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards

Tenet (Warner Bros) – Hoyte Van Hoytema

Best Costume Design

Emma (Focus Features) – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) – Ann Roth

Mank (Netflix) – Trish Summerville

Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures) – Bina Daigeler

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures) – Suzie Harman, Robert Worley

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Nancy Steiner

Best Editing

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – Yorgos Lamprinos

Mank (Netflix) – Kirk Baxter

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Tenet (Warner Bros) – Jennifer Lame

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma (Focus Features)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound (Apple TV Plus)

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Mank (Netflix)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures)

Tenet (Warner Bros)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros)

Best Score

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari (A24) – Emile Mosseri

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

Soul (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Tenet (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson

Best Song

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix) – 'Husavik (My Home Town)'

The Life Ahead (Netflix) – 'Io Si (Seen)'

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros) – 'Fight for You'

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – 'Speak Now'

The Outpost (Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment) – 'Everybody Cries'

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu) – 'Tigress & Tweed'

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Collective (Magnolia Pictures)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two Of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)

On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Palm Springs (Hulu/NEON)

The Prom (Netflix)