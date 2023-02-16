Creed III final trailer out; Michael B Jordan faces off against Jonathan Majors, packs a solid punch

Michael B. Jordan has dropped the final trailer of his much anticipated movie Creed III. The third part of the Rocky spin-off franchise sees Adonis “Donnie” Creed (played by Jordan) go up against his former childhood best friend Damian (Jonathan Majors). Damian is now out of jail and eager to wreak havoc into Donnie’s life. How the two characters, once as close as brothers, face off in the boxing ring and in real life, forms the plot of the movie. Fans of Michael Jordan are eagerly waiting to see how the Black Panther actor brings the role of Donnie Creed to life once again. The movie will see Creed facing his past and trying to come out victorious.

The trailer refers to the long history between Damian and Donnie and gives hints of their tense relationship. The video shows the two gearing to go up against one another in the ring. Creed III will see Donnie defend his life and his achievements from an enemy he once considered to be almost family.

Michael B Jordan shared the trailer with the caption, “Brothers turn enemies. Watch the final trailer for #Creed3 now, starring Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tessa Thompson. See the film only in theaters March 3.”

Watch:

Brothers turn enemies. Watch the final trailer for #Creed3 now, starring Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tessa Thompson. See the film only in theaters March 3. pic.twitter.com/h7Xo3UWyhW — #CREED3 (@creedmovie) February 15, 2023

Creed III also features Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad and Tony Bellew. The movie will be the first one in the Rocky spin-off franchise that does not feature Sylvester Stallone.

Michael Jordan will make his directorial debut with the third part of the Creed franchise. The story has been written by Zach Baylin, Keenan Coogler and Ryan Coogler of Black Panther fame. The sports drama will hit theatres on 3 March.

Earlier, Jordan had shared a poster from the movie, which showed him and Jonathan Majors glaring at each other in the ring.

On the work front, Michael B Jordan has a busy year ahead. Apart from Creed III, he is also set to reunite with Ryan Coogler in the film Wrong Answer. The actor will also appear in Rainbow Six, based on Tom Clancy’s novel of the same name. Reports state Michael Jordan will be the lead in Danny Boyle’s Methuselah as well as the remake of the Thomas Crown Affair.