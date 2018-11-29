You are here:

Creed II: All you need to know about Michael B Jordan-Sylvester Stallone's latest round in Rocky series

FP Staff

November 29, 2018 14:26:14 IST

Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone are back for Creed II, the sequel to the 2015 hit Creed. Set in the Rocky universe, the Creed films are a continuation of the Rocky story, following Stallone's retired champ as he faces up to middle age and trains a new protege in Jordan’s Adonis Creed.

This image released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael B. Jordan, left, and Sylvester Stallone in a scene from "Creed II." (Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Michael B. Jordan (L) and Sylvester Stallone in a scene from Creed II. Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Steven Caple Jr replaces Ryan Coogler in the director's chair this time as Creed fights Victor Drago, son of Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer who killed Creed’s father Apollo.

The eighth film in the Rocky franchise hits theatres in India this Friday. So, here is all you need to know about Creed II before entering cinemas.

What is the story so far?

Creed tells the story of Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of Rocky’s late opponent-turned-friend Apollo Creed. Adonis never met his father, but he wants to be a professional fighter. He leaves behind a life of privilege to walk in the footsteps of a father he never knew. So, he goes to Philadelphia to seek Rocky’s help. Though initially reluctant, the old champ agrees to coach the young boxer, and they form a filial bond that grows in tandem with the stakes they face.

Creed grossed $173.6 million worldwide on a $35 million budget. Stallone was nominated for an Oscar for his performance — his first since his Best Actor and Best Screenplay nominations for the original 1976 movie Rocky, which went on to win Best Picture without honouring his efforts.

This image released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures shows Florian Munteanu , left, and Michael B. Jordan in a scene from "Creed II." (Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago and Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed. Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros Pictures via AP

The plot of Creed II

The sons of Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago will pick up where their fathers left off more than 30 years ago. Adonis, adjusting to his newfound prominence, reaches the pinnacle of his profession while still having to fight for what he believes in.

The surprising pathos of the father-son relationship between Ivan Drago and Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). In an echo of Rocky IV, the younger Drago is Adonis' foe this time.

What's the history between Creed and Drago?

Dolph Lundgren reprises the role of Ivan Drago in Creed II, which is as much a sequel to Creed as it is to Rocky IV, where Drago kills Apollo Creed in the ring, only to lose to Rocky Balboa. But he loses much more than a match.

In Creed II, he is living in squalor after the embarrassing loss. He is raising his son Viktor to be a boxer and is seeking revenge on Rocky by getting his son to fight the son of the man he killed.

This image released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures shows Dolph Lundgren, left, and Florian Munteanu in a scene from "Creed II." (Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Ivan (Dolph Lundgren) and Viktor Drago in Creed II. Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Warner Bros Pictures via AP

Who else is in it?

Other than Jordan and Stallone, Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Adonis' girlfriend. Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu play Ivan Drago and Viktor Drago respectively. Phylicia Rashad is back as Creed's mom, and Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers.

Watch the trailer here.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2018 14:35 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Creed , Creed II , Hollywood , Michael B. Jordan , Rocky , Sylvester Stallone , Throwback Thursday

also see

Sylvester Stallone says Creed II may be his last film as Rocky Balboa: 'All things must pass...and end'

Sylvester Stallone says Creed II may be his last film as Rocky Balboa: 'All things must pass...and end'

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film earns $9.05 mn overseas in second week of release

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film earns $9.05 mn overseas in second week of release

Kim Porter, model, actress and P Diddy's former girlfriend, found dead at her Los Angeles residence

Kim Porter, model, actress and P Diddy's former girlfriend, found dead at her Los Angeles residence