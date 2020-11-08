Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, Liv Lo reveal they are expecting their first child
Henry Golding and Liv Lo met on New Year's Day 2011 and got married in Sarawak, Malaysia, in August 2016.
Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and his wife, fitness instructor Liv Lo are set to welcome their first child together.
The 33-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram alongside pictures of the couple.
In one of the photos, Golding can be seen pointing a finger at his wife's baby bump. Lo, 35, also posted a two photographs, including one of her kissing her husband.
Here is his post
View this post on Instagram
The couple met on New Year's Day 2011 and got married in Sarawak, Malaysia, in August 2016. Golding had previously spoken about their first meeting in an interview with People, "There’s always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn’t occur to you."
After his breakout role as wealthy heir Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, Golding was seen in British drama Monsoon, romantic comedy Last Christmas with Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke, and as Dry Eye in Guy Ritchie's gangster film The Gentlemen.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
