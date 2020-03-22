You are here:

Coronavirus pandemic: Prabhas in self-isolation after returning from his film's shoot abroad

Press Trust of India

Mar 22, 2020 11:07:48 IST

South superstar Prabhas has announced that he is in self-quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a short statement posted on Twitter, the Baahubali actor said he recently returned from Georgia after completing a film's shoot and therefore decided to keep himself insolation.

(Follow our LIVE coverage on coronavirus here)

"On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe," Prabhas tweeted on Saturday.

Check out the tweet here

The actor is currently working on filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar's untitled film, which also features Pooja Hedge.

A number of Indian celebrities are under self-quarantine after their return from abroad, including Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had on Monday said he is completely under isolation to avoid any infection due to coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor shared the health update on his Twitter account.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday after 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 11:07:48 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus , coronavirus in india , Dil Raju , Prabhas , Self quarantine , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies

also see

Amala Paul marries longtime boyfriend, Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh in private ceremony

Amala Paul marries longtime boyfriend, Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh in private ceremony

Dhanush to collaborate with brother Selvaraghavan for fifth time with sequel to 2006 film, Pudhupettai

Dhanush to collaborate with brother Selvaraghavan for fifth time with sequel to 2006 film, Pudhupettai

Producers, exhibitors divided on OTT/satellite streaming of Tamil films as Kollywood embraces digital platforms

Producers, exhibitors divided on OTT/satellite streaming of Tamil films as Kollywood embraces digital platforms