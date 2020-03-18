Coronavirus outbreak: Chris Martin, John Legend, Ankur Tewari live-stream performances from home for fans

While many are practicing social distancing to combat the spread of the contagious coronavirus, musicians including John Legend, and Chris Martin are taking to social media to perform their songs for anyone tuning into their live streams.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on Monday brought cheer through songs for fans after he announced an Instagram Live performance.

The official page of Coldplay put out the video of the live performance as a post on Tuesday.

The singer was live with his fans for around 30 minutes, performing some of his hits including 'A Sky Full of Stars', and 'Trouble', and telling interesting stories about the tracks.

Watch the performance here

Later, John Legend also took to Twitter to express his praise for Martin's idea and decided to follow the thread with a live stream from his personal account.

"My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome," Legend wrote to his followers, adding that he'll be taking song requests from anyone joining in.

Here is Legend's asking fans to join his Instagram live story

He also asked his fans to let him know which other artists he should "pass the torch to."

On the other hand, singer Keith Urban too surprised his fans by dropping a live performance on Instagram.

Watch the video here



View this post on Instagram #InstaBand A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:17pm PDT

American singer-songwriter Pink on Tuesday followed up the effort to keep her fans engaged.

The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share the video of her singing and wrote: "Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours To make you feel my love rehearsals."

Here is Pink's performance

Back home, composer Ankur Tewari, who was the music supervisor on Gully Boy, held an online jam on Sunday for his followers confined to their homes.

The singer-songwriter said the trigger to livestream a music gig was a mix of his concerts getting cancelled and the general anxiety about India entering a crucial week with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise.

"It is essential for people to stay indoors and as much as possible, try and avoid being in social gatherings. I wanted to encourage that. I thought I'll do a gig so they don't feel that there's fun happening in the outside world and there's nothing for them," Tewari told Press Trust of India (PTI).

The musician, part of the popular independent band Ankur & The Ghalat Family, said music is a healer in times of so much uncertainty.

"Everything is so uncertain, we don't know how long it''s going to go on, what's happening. But music is always a good healer so I thought it'd be good to sing songs to people." Taking to music in times of distress is natural, he said.

"Indians, just like Italians, are quite musical. For every occasion we have songs. Music somehow connects with nature. It always brings you back to your natural state," he added.

Tewari announced another live performance via Twitter

InstaLive Jam for the socially distanced

at 5PM today. See you at @ankurtewari on Instagram Be responsible

and avoid all social interactions for the next few days. Pay in playlists. Make them & Share them.#GoCoronaGo pic.twitter.com/x2DClJRZKa — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) March 18, 2020

Popular 1990s rapper Baba Sehgal released a new music video titled 'Namaste', named after the no-contact Indian way of greeting gaining currency across the globe.

"I saw Prince Charles coming out of the car and trying to shake hands with one of his colleagues and realised he isn''t supposed to shake hands and does ''namaste''. Then I saw Trump also doing that with some minister.

Watch Sehgal's new video here

NAMASTE - CoronaVirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka ft. Baba Sehgal https://t.co/UNrEl5eBQs via @YouTube — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 18, 2020

"I thought ''namaste'' should be the theme. Not that it''s a cure for coronavirus, but it''s a preventive step. I wrote the soundtrack in an hour''s time, made music by 2 am and dubbed the song the next day," Sehgal told PTI.

The 2.14 minute song is also a warning on climate change.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 14:39:00 IST

Tags : Ankur Tewari, Baba Sehgal, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Chris Martin, Coldplay, Cornavirus Outbreak, Gocoronago, John Legend, Keith Urban, Pink, Togetherathome, Tune In, TuneIn