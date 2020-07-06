Coronavirus Outbreak — Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible crew and other leading Hollywood actors exempt from quarantine in UK

This announcement to ease quarantine restrictions was made after British Cultural Secretary Oliver Dowden's conversation with Tom Cruise about starting film production once again.

The UK government has announced that “small numbers of essential cast and crew” of films will be exempt from its 14-day quarantine rule, as Hollywood production resumes. According to Variety, this will include leading actors like Tom Cruise whose upcoming Mission: Impossible film plans to restart shooting soon at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, near London.

This announcement was made after British Cultural Secretary Oliver Dowden's conversation with Cruise about starting film production once again.

(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

"The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain. Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy. We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again," he said, writes Variety.

Here is his post

FILM NEWS 🎥 New exemption from quarantine rules for filmmakers means we can start making the 🌍 best blockbusters again Great to talk to @TomCruise last weekend about getting the cameras rolling again on Mission: Impossible 7 at #Leavesdenhttps://t.co/We5JhITbYgpic.twitter.com/ebw33aeRXC — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 5, 2020

Besides Mission: Impossible 7, Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion is another film readying to restart production in the UK. In May, director Colin Trevorrow had said that he expected shooting to begin in July.

Variety adds that these exemptions only apply to cast and crew coming to England as other UK territories will have different regulations for TV and films that qualify as British, as per British Film Institute (BFI) guidelines. Those exempt from the restrictions will have to work and live in secure "bubble" environments.

A comprehensive set of guidelines that will allow film and television shoots to restart months after they were shut down due to the pandemic were drawn up by the British Film Commission (BFC) and the BFI.

The BFC guidelines include induction training for all crew members prior to the start of shooting; the inclusion of a dedicated COVID-19 health and safety supervisor to oversee health and symptom-checking along with an optimised number of trained medical staff depending on crew size; safe pre-employment screening for all cast and crew; stay-at-home precautions for those in close contact with anyone contracted with COVID-19, reported IndieWire.