Coronavirus Outbreak — Jurassic World: Dominion may resume production in July, says Sam Neill

Actor Sam Neill, who played the role of Dr Alan Grant in the 1993 film Jurassic Park and 2001's Jurassic Park III, has now said that there is still some hope that the production of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion could resume in July.

Shooting for Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, according to an interview Neill gave The Guardian, the shooting may soon start again.

"I should be going into Pinewood at 6 am. All the sets are there, waiting," he said, adding, "I miss the company of friends and the conviviality around a table in a restaurant, sharing some good wine together. I can’t wait to get back to it. One hopes that people haven’t got used to being without it.”

The plot of Jurassic World: Dominion still remains under wraps. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom began three years after the destruction of the theme park with Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) returning to the island to save the dinosaurs from a volcano. The closing scenes of the film had shown dinosaurs roaming freely in the wilderness and entering urban areas as well.

It was recently rumoured that Jurassic World: Dominion could be the last film in the series. However, producer Frank Marshall cleared things up with a definitive "no" whilst promoting his new documentary Laurel Canyon. He added, "It's the start of a new era... The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 13:54:49 IST

