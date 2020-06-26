Coronavirus Outbreak: Tenet release delayed for second time; Christopher Nolan film to now hit screens on 12 August

Christopher Nolan's Tenet was initially supposed to hit the cinemas on 17 July, but was later delayed by two weeks, to release on 31 July.

Warner Bros movie studio on Thursday, 25 June, delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller Tenet for a second time, dealing another setback to the movie industry’s hopes for a late-summer rebound.

(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Tenet is now scheduled to reach theaters on 12 August, the company said in a statement. Most US movie theaters remain closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement, adding that what is needed at the moment is for everyone to be "flexible."

The spokesperson further said that the film will open mid-week to "allow audiences to discover the film in their own time." The film will be screened for a period beyond the norm, the spokesperson added, according to Variety.

Tenet, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel, was initially supposed to hit the cinemas on 17 June, but was later delayed by two weeks, to release on 31 July.

The release date for Tenet has been closely watched in all corners of the film industry, which has faced shuttered theaters due to the coronavirus since mid-March. Movie theaters plan to reopen in July for a vastly different summer season than the one the industry had planned.

(Also read on Firstpost — Coronavirus Outbreak: AMC says 98 percent of its movie theatres are expected to reopen by mid-July)

(Also read on Firstpost — A summer without the summer blockbuster: A pop culture staple is lost amid closed theatres, social distancing)

(With inputs from Reuters)