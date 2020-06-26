Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan at 11 am

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will launch a 125-day campaign to provide employment to migrant workers and others in Uttar Pradesh, who lost their jobs during coronavirus pandemic.

Modi will launch the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, being undertaken as part of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan that the prime minister started on 20 June for 116 districts in six states in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will launch a 125-day campaign to provide employment to migrant workers and others in Uttar Pradesh, who lost their jobs during coronavirus pandemic.

At least 31 districts have been covered under the scheme and the state government is likely to use the occasion to showcase the work it has been doing for the welfare of the workers.

The Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities.

India on Thursday recorded close to 17,000 new coronavirus infections, pushing the overall tally to 4.73 lakh as the number of fatalities inched closer to 15,000, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The surge in cases over the past few days also led to the cancellation of a number of exams in the country, including the pending papers of CBSE Class 10 and ICSE.

COVID-19 cases spike in India, but recovery rate improves

The data updated at 8 am showed the daily COVID-19 cases increased by 16,922 to reach 4,73,105, while the death-toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities. This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000.

On 20 June, the country registered an increase of 14,516 cases. On June 21, the increase was of 15,413 cases; 14,821 cases on 22 June; 14,933 cases on 23 June; and 15,968 cases on 24 June.

Consequently, India has added 92,573 cases since 20 June, and over 2.82 lakh this month since 1 June.

However, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of active cases stands at 1,86,514 while 2,71,696 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. A total of 13,012 COVID-19 patients were declared cured in a single day on Thursday. The total number of 4,73,105 confirmed cases included foreigners.

According to ICMR, a total of 75,60,782 samples have been tested up to 24 June with 2,07,871 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the 418 new deaths, 208 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 11 in West Bengal, 10 each in Rajasthan and Haryana, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, five each in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Bihar, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir have reported one COVID-19 fatality each.

Of the total fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 6,739 deaths followed by Delhi (2,365), Gujarat (1,735), Tamil Nadu (866), Uttar Pradesh (596), West Bengal (591), Madhya Pradesh (534), Rajasthan (375) and Telangana (225).

The COVID-19 death toll reached 188 in Haryana, 164 in Karnataka, 124 in Andhra Pradesh, 113 in Punjab, 88 in Jammu and Kashmir, 57 in Bihar, 35 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala and 17 in Odisha.

Chhattisgarh has registered 12 deaths, Jharkhand 11, Assam and Puducherry nine each, Himachal Pradesh eight, Chandigarh six, Goa two and Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each.

More than 70 percent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,42,900 followed by Delhi at 70,390, Tamil Nadu at 67,468, Gujarat at 28,943, Uttar Pradesh at 19,557, Rajasthan at 16,009 and West Bengal at 15,173, according to ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 12,448 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,010 in Haryana, 10,444 in Telangana, 10,331 in Andhra Pradesh and 10,118 in Karnataka.

It has risen to 8,209 in Bihar, 6,422 in Jammu and Kashmir, 6,198 in Assam and 5,752 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 4,627 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 3,603 cases.

A total of 2,623 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,419 in Chhattisgarh, 2,207 in Jharkhand, 1,259 in Tripura, 970 in Manipur, 951 in Goa, 941 in Ladakh and 806 in Himachal Pradesh.

Puducherry has recorded 461 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh has 420, Nagaland has 347, Arunachal Pradesh 158 and Mizoram 142 cases. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 120 COVID-19 cases.

Sikkim has 84, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 56 infections so far while Meghalaya has recorded 46 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," the ministry said, adding, 8,493 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

Several exams cancelled across India due to pandemic

Following opposition from parents against holding CBSE Class 10 and 12 papers, the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the board have decided to completely cancel pending papers for Class 10, which were to be held from 1 July. The exams for remaining subjects of Class 12 have been indefinitely postponed, and have also been made optional. Students who choose not to give exams will be assessed on the basis of their performance in the past three exams held at the school level.

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) have also declared that they will follow CBSE's pattern in according marks to students, and holding exams. Detailed guidelines by all boards are awaited on this.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on 5 July has also been postponed in view of the present circumstances.

Globally, infections near 10 million

Global coronavirus cases crossed 9.5 million on Thursday, a day after WHO predicted the world's tally will cross 10 million before the week ends. Worldometer reported that 48,618 people have died due to the virus so far.

The Chinese mainland has recorded 83,449 COVID-19 cases. A total of 97 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. China's death toll stands at 4,647, including six from the Hong Kong SAR and seven from the Taiwan region. Indonesia crossed 50,000 cases today and the US has recorded over 2.3 million confirmed cases, with a death toll of over 121,000, John Hopkins University, which is also tracking global coronavirus cases said.

Europe has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases as many countries begin to ease restrictions for curbing the spread of coronavirus, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"While the European Region is reporting a decreasing proportion of global cases than earlier in the year, the region continues to report close to 20,000 new cases and over 700 new deaths daily. Last week, Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months," Kluge told reporters. He said 30 countries have seen increases in new cases over the past two weeks.

The WHO also warned that the pandemic has not yet peaked in many countries and that it was "still intense," especially in America.

France opened up the iconic Eiffel Tower after a record 104-day lockdown. Tourists who are trickling back to Paris were delighted to find the landmark open when some other attractions in the French capital remain closed. The Louvre Museum isn't reopening until 6 July. Disney, meanwhile, delayed its California theme park's reopening as cases in US continued to surge.

With inputs from PTI