Coronavirus Outbreak: Tamil Nadu government allows, post-production of films and TV shows from 11 May

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed the limited functioning of post production work on films and TV shows across the Tamil film industry from May 11 onwards.

With the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Indian cine industry has come down a standstill. Several Tamil film producers requested permission to resume post-production work on completed movies and shows with certain relaxations from the government.

The government has asked to carry out post-production work such as editing, dubbing, VFX/CGI, DI (Digital Intermediary), background music score, sound effects, foley and mixing with no more than 15 people from Monday.

Earlier this week, a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the producers requested to at least grant permission to resume post-production work on films that have been completed shooting.

“We are film producers in Tamil cinema and post the lockdown implemented from March 24 2020, all our films under production were stopped. Tamil film industry has over Rs. 500 crore investment locked due to this lockdown including films for which only post-production work is pending,” read the letter.

Hence, production companies have been advised to obtain required travel passes for workers and make sure they practice social distancing and follow all the necessary protocols.

“They (production companies) are requested to ensure that their employees follow social distancing, wear masks, use disinfectant and resume work adhering to all Central and state government protocols,” read the Tamil Nadu government’s statement.

Film Producer G. Dhananjayan said that there were nearly 50 projects, stuck in various stages of post-production, on which work would now resume. “Nearly 10-15% of technicians can now resume work. As a next step, we are hoping that shoots for television shows will resume since this will impact nearly 40% of the workers and enable them to get back to work,” he said to The Hindu.

Recently, the Kerala government too had announced that they would allow post-production work on films to resume from May 4 for the Malayalam film industry.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 09:59:50 IST