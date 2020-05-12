You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Taapsee Pannu's still from Manmarziyaan sums up the feeling of 'waiting for lockdown to end'

Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday dug out a throwback picture from the shoot of her film Manmarziyaan and co-related it to the current scenario of the wait for the lockdown to end.

The 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post the picture of one of the most intense sequences from the film. In the picture, Taapsee is seen all dressed up with packed bag standing and waiting for her partner portrayed by Vicky Kaushal in the film in the middle of the night.

"The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of Manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost," the actor wrote.

Taking a leaf from the scene, the Pink actor compared it to the current wait of millions of people who are waiting for the lockdown as well as the coronavirus pandemic to end.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan was a love saga that revolved around the love triangle between the three central characters portrayed by Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 12:33:01 IST