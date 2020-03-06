You are here:

Coronavirus outbreak reportedly leads to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom hold off Japan wedding in June

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have decided to postpone their wedding in Japan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries, including the US, Italy and Iran.

According to People magazine, the couple, who is expecting their first child together, was all set to get married somewhere around June.

However, due to the coronavirus, they have reportedly decided to put their plans on hold.

A source close to the couple said they were set to attend their wedding ceremony in Japan, where 150-odd guests had been invited. But they are currently "hitting pause" on their plans because of coronavirus.

Perry, 35, on Thursday, confirmed that she and Bloom, 43, are expecting their first child together.

The duo that got engaged in February 2019 revealed that they are expecting a baby as Perry released her new song 'Never Worn White'.

The visual of the song had put all the speculations around her pregnancy to rest, with a scene of her cradling a baby bump towards the end of the video.

Check out the video here

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 14:23:41 IST