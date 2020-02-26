You are here:

Chris Pratt's third Jurassic World film titled Dominion; fantasy drama to release on 11 June, 2021

The third chapter in the Jurassic World franchise has been titled Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow has revealed.

The filmmaker, who rebooted Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise with 2015's Jurassic World, is back on the director''s chair after sitting out on second movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce that filming on the third installment has commenced. He shared the image of a clapperboard that revealed the title of the film as Jurassic World: Dominion.

Here is Trevorrow's tweet

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are coming back for the threequel, which will also feature original stars of 1993's Jurassic Park — Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres on 11 June, 2021.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 12:40:01 IST