Coronavirus Outbreak: INOX 'disappointed' at scheduled theatrical releases heading directly to OTT platforms

In an apparent reference to the decision of Gulabo Sitabo makers to release the film on a streaming platform, multiplex INOX on Thursday expressed its "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the move.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the Shoojit Sircar-directed movie will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June.

Without naming the production house or the film, the theatre chain released a statement on Twitter, saying such a move was "disconcerting".

"INOX would like to express extreme displeasure and disappointment on an announcement made by a production house today, to release their movie directly on an OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run.

"The decision of the production house to deviate from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting," the statement read.

INOX said cinemas and content creators have always been into "mutually beneficial partnerships" where one's action provided fillip to another's revenues.

"In these troubled times, it is disturbing to see one of the partners not interested in continuing the mutually beneficial relationship, especially when the need of the hour is to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other, and bring the film industry back to its vibrant best.

"Such acts, though isolated, vitiate the atmosphere of mutual partnership and paint these content producers as fair-weather friends rather than all-weather life-long partners," the statement further read.

The multiplex chain said it will now be "constrained to examine" its options, and reserves all rights, including taking retributive measures, in "dealing with such fair-weather friends".

"INOX would like to urge all content creators not to skip the theatrical run, and stay with the age-old and established windowing pattern, which is in the best interests of all stakeholders in the value chain," the statement concluded.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 08:54:22 IST

