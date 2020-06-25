Coronavirus Outbreak: IMPPA writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting unit members submit test results before joining film set

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 24 June, requested on guidelines insisting unit members to submit their negative COVID-19 results before joining the film set for shooting.

In an official written statement dated 24 June, the IMPPA pitched in their recommendation that all the unit members, before starting to work on a shooting set, should submit negative COVID reports to ensure everybody's safety.

"When so many unit members are involved in the shooting, it is necessary to ensure that the people working should not be COVID positive and hence the report should be insisted upon," the letter read.

The body also further expressed their gratitude to the Maharashtra government for amending certain "impractical" guidelines that were issued by the government earlier to restart the media entertainment industry in the coastal state.

Earlier on 2 June, IMPPA in a letter, highlighted four such guidelines that they considered were "impractical" to apply in real shooting scenarios.

Provision of hotel recommendation to all unit members, the casting of real family members in the movie/series, mandatory requirement of a doctor, nurse throughout the shoot, are some of the guidelines that have now which are now relaxed by the government.

According to a Quint report, the shooting for nine shows, including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, were slated to begin from 23 June. However, the shootings were cancelled as there was no clarity on issues such as sanitisation, safety, payment schedule, insurance and shift timings.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 08:30:33 IST

