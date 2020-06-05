Coronavirus Outbreak: IMPPA requests Uddhav Thackeray to amend 'impractical guidelines' to restart shooting in Maharashtra

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting to amend 'certain impractical guidelines' issued by the government to restart media entertainment industry in the coastal state.

In an official written statement dated 2 June, the IMPPA highlighted four such guidelines issued by the government to restart film and television shoots in the state.

One of the guidelines that call for the mandatory presence of a doctor, ambulance, and nurse throughout the shooting, is considered 'impossible', given the fact that the medical professionals are less in number even in hospitals that are currently working among the crisis.

"As suggested in their SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), they stressed on making these facilities available on call to the producers for use when needed. Making the professionals sit on the sets would be a waste of their time," read the statement.

The second guideline that focused on providing accommodation to the shooting unit in the studio itself or in the nearby hotels, apartments have also been requested to "delete".

The IMPPA explained that hotels and apartments available have already been occupied by the government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and quarantine purposes.

It, further, stated that the guideline of not allowing any cast and crew above the age of 65 on the site is also not 'practical,' as they explained that the number of stars, actors as well as star technicians and crew members who are 'masters in their craft' are above the specified age, and their work cannot be replaced.

The fourth guideline which recommended to cast real family, in view to limit contact exposure within the family, has also be considered 'impractical, impossible and meaningless.' The IMPPA explained that not all family members are actors, and acting is a specialised and novel profession, which might be not possible for everyone.

It further enclosed English translation of guidelines issued by the Karnataka government for allowing shooting in their state, which they stated as 'more practical and easily implementable.'

