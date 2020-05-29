Coronavirus Outbreak: IMPPA, other stakeholders chart roadmap with Maharashtra govt to resume work in films, TV

A virtual meeting was held between the stakeholders of the Indian entertainment industry and the Secretary of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, to discuss several necessary steps for the resumption of work in the entertainment industry.

Of the many points put forward by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and other stakeholders, was to allow the post-production activities, start necessary health and sanitisation protocols against the spread of coronavirus.

Another important point discussed in the meeting was to work out a proper financial package by the Maharashtra Government to facilitate the functioning of the entertainment sector.

The state government must further call on the insurance companies to come up with new ideas for designing suitable policies for the members of the entertainment industry to cope with the COVID-19 disease, said IMPPA in a statement.

Several other important points related to the future of the entertainment industry were discussed in the meeting including the provision to allow the entertainment industry to use the premises owned by the State Government free of cost along with the facility of Single Window Permission.

The stakeholders of the entertainment industry have requested that the premises in the film city should be provided to the producers and the production houses at very subsidized rates in order to help the industry cope with the losses incurred during the lockdown.

"Until the city regains normalcy, there should be regular intervention and interaction of the Government authorities in the functioning of the Media and Entertainment Industry," read the press release.

The SOP's have been submitted to Mukherjee and have been presented to the State Government for further discussion on resumption of work in the media and entertainment industry.

Besides the IMPPA other entertainment associations that were present in the meeting were Producer Guild of India (PGI), Western India Film Producer's Association (WIFPA), Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and others.

A joint meeting with the representatives of major film associations namely @producers_guild @fwicemum #IMPPA #WIFPA #MCM was held today with Dr.Sanjay Mukherjee (Secretary Cultural Affairs ) Maharastra to discuss the ways and means to start work.

Details in Press Release. pic.twitter.com/HUfYiMnhEq — Cinespeaks (@cinespeaks1) May 28, 2020

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 15:38:22 IST

