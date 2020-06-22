Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: SC allows Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, but says any spread of COVID19 due to this 'will be disastrous'
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The three-judge Supreme Court bench presided over by CJI SA Bobde on Monday allowed the annual Puri Rath Yatra to be held at the Jagannath temple in the Odisha temple town.
The apex court directed the state government and Centre to work in tandem for the event. "Detailed restrictions in the order to be uploaded later on website," Bar and Bench reported.
Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka may reach around 25,000 by August 15 if the state maintains the current compounded daily growth rate of 4 per cent, a senior government official said on Monday while stressing the need to stick to social distancing and wearing masks to contain spread of the virus.
The projections are so sensitive that if the daily growth rate is at 3 per cent then active numbers can reach 17,000 but if it is at 4 per cent then the state could see around 25,000 cases in about 50-60 days, Munish Moudgil, chief of Karnataka COVID-19 War Room, said in a statement.
The state currently has 9,150 cases of which 3,391 are active cases, 5,618 discharges and 137 deaths. The compounded daily growth rate as of Sunday (for the past five days) stood at four per cent, according to official figures.
"I wish to state that expected active cases by August 15th is about 20,000-25,000," Moudgil.
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri can be allowed to be held this year without public participation in view of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the "tradition of centuries may not be stopped". Meanwhile, India added 14,821 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 4,25,282, while the death toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The country crossed the four lakh-mark on Sunday eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases and has witnessed a surge of 2,34,747 infections from 1 June till 22. India registered over 10,000 cases for the 11th day in a row.
The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,37,195 patients cured so far, while there were 1,74,387 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 55.77 percent, officials said.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 69,50,493 samples have been tested up to 21 June with 1,43,267 samples being tested on Sunday.
Supreme Court to hear pleas to modify 18 June order staying Rath Yatra in Puri
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear four petitions seeking modification of its earlier order of 18 June, which had stayed the annual Rath Yatra in Puri and all other places in Odisha, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A single-judge bench of the apex court will hear the petitions today.
The top court had stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which was slated to being on 23 June, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.
A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde, had said that such gatherings cannot take place at the time of the pandemic. "Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year. In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra cannot be allowed this year," the top court remarked.
Largest worldwide single-day rise in COVID-19 cases, says WHO
Globally, the infections are inching towards the 9 million-mark. Over 8.9 infections have been reported worldwide, while the virus has killed at least 4.6 lakh people.
The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.
The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the U.S. next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India. Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as a broader infection.
Panel set up by Amit Shah suggests re-mapping containment zones in Delhi
Amid the rise of infections in Delhi, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to delineate all containment zones afresh, enumerate all households even outside containment zones.
Mapping of all containment zones in Delhi again for better management of the COVID-19 situation and vigorous contact tracing of positive cases for quarantining are among the measures related to the containment strategy suggested by the high-level committee set up Union minister Amit Shah.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 16:49:52 IST
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
443 new COVID-19 cases in Andra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government said that 443 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in the state, in last 24 hours. Additionally, 83 have been discharged. The total number of cases in the state rises to 9,372, including 111 deaths and 4435 discharged.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Naveen Patnaik to chair prep meeting for Puri Rath Yatra at 5 pm
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will chair the Puri Rath Yatra preparatory meeting at 5 pm on Monday in Bhubaneswar, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC grants permission for Puri Rath Yatra to be conducted
The three-judge Supreme Court bench presided over by CJI SA Bobde on Monday allowed the annual Puri Rath Yatra to be held at the Jagannath temple in the Odisha temple town.
The apex court directed the state government and Centre to work in tandem for the event. "Detailed restrictions in the order to be uploaded later on website," Bar and Bench reported.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nearly 90% of poorest districts have COVID-19 cases, says report
Nearly 90 percent of the country's poorest districts have cases, though the outbreak remains centered in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu states, which are home to major cities, AP reported on Monday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC hearing on Puri Rath Yatra begins
The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and AS Bopanna hearing pleas seeking modification stay on the annual Rath Yatra has begun.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opened argyments saying, "There are guidelines of the Central Government, without compromising health and safety in consonace with the Trust of the temple at Puri which shall be implemented to carry out the Puri Rath Yatra."
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
SC to hear pleas to modify 18 June order staying annual yatra today
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear four petitions seeking modification of its earlier order of 18 June, which had stayed the annual Rath Yatra in Puri and all other places in Odisha, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A single-judge bench of the apex court will hear the petitions today.
The top court had stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which was slated to being on 23 June, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Centre moves SC, seeks nod for Rath Yatra to be held without public participation
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri can be allowed to be held this year without public participation in view of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the "tradition of centuries may not be stopped".
The Odisha government also supported the Centre's stand in the apex court, which is likely to hear the plea seeking modification of its 18 June order staying this year's Puri Rath Yatra due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's recovery rate stands at 55.77%
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said India’s recovery rate stands at 55.77%. The Ministry also said that according to the World Health Organization, India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density. India’s number of cases per lakh population is 30.04 while the global average is more than triple at 114.67, reports ANI
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi CM says 18,000 tests being done in a day, 7,000 beds unoccupied
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media on the coronavirus situation in the National Capital on Monday. The Delhi chief minister said that 18,000 people are being tested for the coronavirus in the capital each day. “Earlier, we used to conduct 5,000 tests in a day,” he said.
Kejriwal also said that coronavirus patients under home isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels every few hours and added that 7,000 beds in Delhi are unoccupied. “We will not let the shortage of beds arise in Delhi,” he says.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 14,821 new cases, 445 deaths in past 24 hours
India on Monday added 14,821 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 4,25,282, while the toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The country crossed the four lakh-mark on Sunday eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases and has witnessed a surge of 2,34,747 infections from 1 June till 22. India registered over 10,000 cases for the 11th day in a row.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
16:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu govt to impose 'complete' 7-day lockdown in Madurai areas
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that a "complete" lockdown will be imposed from 23 June to 30 June in "jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai east, Madurai west and Thiruparankundram."
16:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
443 new COVID-19 cases in Andra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government said that 443 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in the state, in last 24 hours. Additionally, 83 have been discharged. The total number of cases in the state rises to 9,372, including 111 deaths and 4435 discharged.
16:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Naveen Patnaik to chair prep meeting for Puri Rath Yatra at 5 pm
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will chair the Puri Rath Yatra preparatory meeting at 5 pm on Monday in Bhubaneswar, ANI reported.
16:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC grants permission for Puri Rath Yatra to be conducted
The three-judge Supreme Court bench presided over by CJI SA Bobde on Monday allowed the annual Puri Rath Yatra to be held at the Jagannath temple in the Odisha temple town.
The apex court directed the state government and Centre to work in tandem for the event. "Detailed restrictions in the order to be uploaded later on website," Bar and Bench reported.
16:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nearly 90% of poorest districts have COVID-19 cases, says report
Nearly 90 percent of the country's poorest districts have cases, though the outbreak remains centered in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu states, which are home to major cities, AP reported on Monday.
16:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC recalls 18 June order to stall Puri Rath Yatra, warns of 'disaster' if virus spreads
Reports said that the Supreme Court recalled its 18 June order of stalling the Puri Rath Yatra and said, "Clearly any spread of COVID-19 due to this will be disastrous since large numbers are involved and it won't be possible to track everyone after they go back home."
15:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Active cases in Karnataka may rise to 25,000 by 15 Aug, says state govt
Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka may reach around 25,000 by August 15 if the state maintains the current compounded daily growth rate of 4 per cent, a senior government official said on Monday while stressing the need to stick to social distancing and wearing masks to contain spread of the virus.
The projections are so sensitive that if the daily growth rate is at 3 per cent then active numbers can reach 17,000 but if it is at 4 per cent then the state could see around 25,000 cases in about 50-60 days, Munish Moudgil, chief of Karnataka COVID-19 War Room, said in a statement.
The state currently has 9,150 cases of which 3,391 are active cases, 5,618 discharges and 137 deaths. The compounded daily growth rate as of Sunday (for the past five days) stood at four per cent, according to official figures.
"I wish to state that expected active cases by August 15th is about 20,000-25,000," Moudgil.
(PTI)
15:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
CJI indicates SC willing to allow Rath Yatra only in Puri
CJI Bobde reportedly indicated that the Supreme Court "is willing to modify its order and allow the Rath Yatra only in Puri", CNN-News18 reported.
"He adds Odisha government could conduct it in the manner it has been doing for so many years," Utkarsh Anand tweeted.
15:34 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SC hearing on Puri Rath Yatra begins
The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and AS Bopanna hearing pleas seeking modification stay on the annual Rath Yatra has begun.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opened argyments saying, "There are guidelines of the Central Government, without compromising health and safety in consonace with the Trust of the temple at Puri which shall be implemented to carry out the Puri Rath Yatra."
15:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka govt to conduct maximum testing in COVID-19 cluster areas
Karnataka home minister said that the state government has decided "that clusters (areas having 3-4 COVID-19 cases) will be totally sealed and maximum testing will be done there".
"Only critical cases will be shifted to COVID-19 hospitals. I demanded that police personnel are tested on priority," he added.
His statement came after Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa called for an emergency meeting of concerned officials and departments on Monday, to discuss measures to control rising COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.