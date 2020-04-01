Coronavirus Outbreak: From Wake N' Bake to Nanette, a list of comedy specials to laugh to during lockdown

The last few days have been distressing and being locked down at home can be depressing and stifling for a lot of us. There’s no better time for laughs, and no time we need them more. Here’s a list of comedy specials to help you get through this time.

10 Indian specials

Ladies Up! (Netflix)

A stand up special with short sets by Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh, Niveditha Prakasam, and Supriya Joshi, that released on 27 March is a sure shot laugh riot. The ladies talk about a variety of topics including dating, South Indian films, and divorce.

Relatively Relatable (Amazon Prime)

Naveen Richard’s special released last week on Prime Video and had a relatable one hour of jokes. Richard talks about surprise birthday parties, NGOs and cockroaches in this one, and aims to be relatable through all of it. There’s also a bonus act by Xavier Pandyan, his alter ego, somewhere in the middle.

Family Tandoncies (Netflix)

Amit Tandon’s Netflix special is the first fully Hindi comedy special on Netflix. Tandon speaks of his family, his kids and travelling abroad in this laugh-out-loud special.

Life is Good (Amazon Prime)

Ashish Shakya’s first comedy special deals with childhood memories, growing up in the 90s and coping with adulthood in his 30s.

Vir Das for India (Netflix)

In this nostalgic and relatable special, Vir Das explores brands and objects that are typically a part of being Indian — Parle G, Tinkle, Old Monk etc.

Wake N’ Bake (Amazon Prime)

Rohan Joshi talks about decorating a house, being in his 30s and a cause he’s truly passionate about in this special. It’s Joshi’s first comedy special and it’s totally worth it.

Don’t Tell Amma (Amazon Prime)

Sumukhi Suresh knocks it out of the park in her first special where she talks about growing up in Nagpur, her mother and what she can’t tell her.

Gaadi Tera Bhai Chalayega (Amazon Prime)

In Nishant Tanwar’s special, the focus is on dreams and achieving them, in spite of what can pull you down.

One Mic Stand (Amazon Prime)

Not really a comedy special but Sapan Verma’s One Mic Stand features a comedian and a celebrity pairing up, with the celebrity doing comedy for the first time. It’s a very interesting and features Shashi Tharoor.

Sushi (Amazon Prime)

Biswa Kalyan Rath serves up a blend of hilarious jokes on various topics in his second comedy special. This one released last Diwali, but it’s the perfect time to watch it if you haven’t already.

International Comedy Specials

Thank God for Jokes

Mike Birbiglia’s 2017 Netflix special is one of the funniest and most heartwarming specials out there. The theme is especially relevant: the importance of jokes in today’s world.

Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful comedians in the world. His latest special on Netflix has some controversial opinions but very funny takes on life.

Nanette

Hannah Gadsby changed the way people looked at life, and comedy, through her special Nanette. Watch this if you're looking for more than just comedy.

Baby Cobra

This 2016 special by Ali Wong talks about relationships, sex and pregnancy among other things, and guarantees a laugh at every punchline.

Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Ronny Chieng is a Malaysian comedian who talks about living in America, having Asian parents, and the story of his marriage in this 2019 super-funny special.

Joke Show!

Michelle Wolf talks about feminism, social media outrage and childbirth in this Netflix special. It’s relatable and it’s hilarious.

Elder Millennial

Iliza Shlesinger’s special Elder Millennial talks about the life of a woman in her mid-30s and the anxieties surrounding it. It’s a unique take on a very common stage of life.

Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

John Mulaney makes it to almost everyone’s list of favourite comedians. This 2018 special is a collection of stories of his time working at Saturday Night Live, his marriage and American politics.

Make Happy

Bo Burnham’s 2016 special is a must-watch, simply put. He combines comedy with music and lights to make one of the best comedic productions ever.

Daniel Sloss- Live Shows

Daniel Sloss explores relationships in his two shows Dark and Jigsaw, and is also famous for breaking up thousands of couples who watched the shows. So, there's some comedy for you.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 12:00:02 IST