Coronavirus Outbreak — Filming resumes in California; acting union greenlights production of 7th & Union
Filming crews are beginning to tentatively return to set in California, after a hiatus forced on the industry by the coronavirus pandemic.
Filming crews are beginning to tentatively return to set in California, after a hiatus forced on the industry by the coronavirus pandemic.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
State-designated safety protocols — such as wearing masks, taking temperature checks, and crew members staying at least six feet away from each other — are in place.
Representational image. Twitter
One of the first productions given the green light by acting union SAG-AFTRA is 7th & Union, a story about a Mexican ex-boxer and his unlikely friendship with a disgruntled African-American man.
“We are doing a lot of the smaller scenes, the scenes that require the least amount of cast members at first,” said producer Christopher Acebo, from the set in Pomona near Los Angeles, with a bandana wrapped around his face.
“We’re in open space and open locations so that’s also been really, really helpful in terms of the shape of the film and how we’re able to keep safety,” Acebo added.
(Also read on Firstpost: Coronavirus Outbreak — Hollywood resumes production with Jurassic World: Dominion; Avatar 2 back on floors in New Zealand)
(Also read on Firstpost — Coronavirus Outbreak: US TV shows to resume production with The Bold and the Beautiful Season 35 on 17 June)
(With inputs from Reuters)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Walt Disney World in Florida reopens to limited guests despite surge in state’s COVID-19 cases
Walt Disney World implemented a host of safety measures designed to reassure visitors and reduce the chances of catching the coronavirus
Coronavirus Outbreak: Disney Florida theme parks to reopen to limited guests on 11 July despite spike in cases
Florida’s coronavirus cases have soared in the last month, with the state’s daily count topping 10,000 three times in the last week
Tom Hanks weighs in on coronavirus, Greyhound, and working on World War II films
Tom Hanks speaks about safety precautions during coronavirus and how Greyhound mirrors the themes of a pandemic-stricken world