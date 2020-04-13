You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Farah Khan's daughter raises Rs 70,000 to feed needy and stray animals by making sketches

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching during the coronavirus lockdown.

The funds collected by Anya are being used to feed needy and stray animals who have been hit hard due to the pandemic.

Farah, mother of triplets Czar, Diva and Anya, thanked people who have ordered the sketches and donated for the noble cause.

“So my 12-year-old Anya has raised Rs 70,000 in 5 days, by sketching your pets for a Rs 1000 a sketch.. All the money is being used to feed strays and needy.. Thank you all the kind hearted people who have ordered sketches and donated,” she tweeted.

So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch.. All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donated♥️ pic.twitter.com/nRvGMW5acE — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 12, 2020

A number of celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane, Hansal Mehta, Sophie Choudry and Manisha Koirala, took to the comment section to praise Anya for her endeavour.

Wow Farah !! Such a fantastic way to build a sense of empathy and contribution in kids ! This is amazing 👏👏 https://t.co/YAEGM0C4y9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 12, 2020

She is amazing - god bless her - such an inspiration for everyone -to do their bit. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2020

How lovely. God Bless her. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 12, 2020

How heartwarming @TheFarahKhan you are truly blessed to have a kind hearted daughter like Anya ❤ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 12, 2020

This is amazing! God bless! Ordering mine now!!! — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 12, 2020

This is so amazing ❤️ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 12, 2020

Farah and Shirish Kunder's son Czar has made a rap video about social distancing, quarantine and self-isolation. The video was shared by Shirish on Twitter.

Presenting ‘Need to Survive’: A music video by my kids - Czar, Diva & Anya. Hope you like it 🙏🏻#NeedToSurvivehttps://t.co/6XcdogDd9g — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 12, 2020

Recently, the Main Hoon Na director had called out Bollywood celebrities for sharing workout videos during the testing times of the coronavirus outbreak in the world. She said, "It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic."

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the government came into effect on 25 March. The initiative was taken to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus that has so far killed over 300 people and infected more than 9,o00 in India.

