Farah Khan calls out Bollywood celebrities for sharing working out videos during coronavirus lockdown: 'It's not a global party'

Farah Khan has yet again called out Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos during the testing times of the coronavirus outbreak in the world.

In an interview to Rajeev Masand, the Main Hoon Na director 'apologized and clarified' about her last outburst and yet stated that idea of posting workout videos seemed "a little shallow" to her.

"I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic.

"There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me,'" she said.

Without mentioning any specific names, Farah had previosuly criticised Bollywood stars in an Instagram video, saying that the people around the world have "bigger concerns" than working out during the ongoing global pandemic.

During the interview, Farah further clarified that her "rant" wasn't aimed at any particular celebrity.

Farah mentions that her 12 year old daughters are figuring out plans on how to feed stray dogs. She further added that how everyone must figure out a way how to help their neighbours or send food to people. She reiterated as to how celebrities shouldn’t flaunt their privileges at this time.

Ever since the lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been sharing their workout photos and videos on social media to seemingly trying to improve moral of those staying home in favour of social distancing.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 12:35:36 IST