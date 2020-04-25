You are here:

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar releases reprised Teri Mitti, says it's an 'ode to our heroes in white'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar on Friday paid tribute to the COVID-19 warriors, who are working relentlessly against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the song to pay tribute to the 'real heroes.'

With a background score of the original track from the movie Kesari, Akshay shared the video featuring the doctors working day and night to cure the corona patients.

The three-minute-fifty-one second song also shows policemen, drivers and other warriors who have been spending sleepless nights.

The song also showcases an amalgamation of several pictures and videos captured during the COVID-19 crisis featuring doctors and common people. It also shows a glimpse of the attacks on the doctors who were injured during their visit to collect samples in some towns.

The video concludes with a glimpse of Kumar saying: "We had heard doctors were the incarnation of God but now it seems God has himself come in the form of doctors."

'Teri Mitti' is the reprise version by the same name from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra flick Kesari. The song has been sung by B Praak.

He wrote, "We had heard doctors are the incarnation of God, observed the same in this fight against coronavirus. #TeriMitti Tribute - an ode to our heroes in white."

The Good Newwz actor has been informing people about the necessary precautions to be taken to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak through his social media handles.

Earlier, the Mission Mangal actor joined hands with actors including Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, and launched a hope anthem — Muskurayega India — and made an attempt to pump up Indians with positivity amid the testing times of coronavirus.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 10:07:49 IST