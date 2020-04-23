Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar to launch reprised version of Kesari song Teri Mitti as tribute to healthcare workers
People across the world are finding their own ways to thank doctors and medical practitioners for their tireless efforts in the fight against coronavirus.
Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced the launch of a reprised version of the song 'Teri Mitti', as an act to pay tribute to the 'real heroes.'
The 52-year-old star took to Twitter to announce the date and time of the song launch - Friday at 12:30 PM.
किसी ने सही कहा है, मुश्किल के समय सिर्फ अपने साथ देते है और हमारे साथ इस मुश्किल में सबसे आगे है हमारे अपने डॉक्टर्स जो सफ़ेद कोट में सैनिको से कम नहीं है. देखिये #TeriMitti - Tribute कल 12.30 pm हमारी तरफ से ख़ास उनके लिए #DirectDilSe ♥️ @ParineetiChopra @anurag_singh_films @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @SunirKheterpal @bpraak @arko.pravo.mukherjee @manojmuntashir @azeemdayani @adityadevmusic @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms #AzureEntertainment @zeestudiosofficial @ZeeMusicCompany @dainikjagrannews
With a background score of the original track from the movie Kesari, the actor shared a video with illustrations of doctors.
"Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thee, ab uska rang safed hua," the wordings flashed across the video.
"A salute to the heroes, a tribute to our brave India,'' the lines further read.
Towards the end of the 28-second animated video, the Housefull actor announced: "Teri Mitti tribute. Song out tomorrow at 12:30 PM."
Meanwhile, ace filmmaker Karan Johar too shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "They are fighting to keep us safe and for that, we are forever grateful. A tribute from our hearts to theirs, #TeriMitti. Song out tomorrow at 12:30 pm"
They are fighting to keep us safe and for that we are forever grateful. A tribute from our hearts to theirs, #TeriMitti. Song out tomorrow at 12:30pm. @akshaykumar @ParineetiChopra @anurag_singh_films @apoorva1972 @SunirKheterpal @bpraak @arko.pravo.mukherjee @manojmuntashir @azeemdayani @adityadevmusic @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms #AzureEntertainment @zeestudiosofficial @ZeeMusicCompany @dainikjagrannews
The Good Newwz actor has been informing people about the necessary precautions to be taken to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak through his social media handles.
Earlier, the Mission Mangal actor joined hands with actors including, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, and launched a hope anthem - 'Muskurayega India,' and made an attempt to pump up Indians with positivity amid the testing times of coronavirus.
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 15:28:59 IST
