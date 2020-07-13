Coronavirus Outbreak: Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Season 2 co-actor Amit Sadh says he tested negative for COVID-19
Following Abhishek Bachchan's diagnosis, Amit Sadh had said he would undergo the COVID-19 test
A day after his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan was confirmed positive for coronavirus, Amit Sadh on Sunday confirmed that he would undergo the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. The actor has now tweeted that he has tested negative.
Here is Sadh's update
Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! 🙏🏻
— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020
Abhishek on Saturday evening revealed on social media that he and father Amitabh Bachchan had contracted the virus and have been admitted to hospital in Mumbai.
Sadh assured his fans, who have been showing great concern for his health lately, that he is feeling "perfectly fine." He also extended his good wishes to the Bachchan family.
Here is his post
🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WMxzh9cvna
— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 12, 2020
Sadh and Abhishek were spotted together recently at a dubbing studio in Mumbai for their Amazon Prime Video web series. Sadh reprised his role as police officer Kabir Sawant in the second instalment, directed by Mayank Sharma.
Amitabh is currently in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital. Hindustan Times mentions that the actor has been maintaining his daily routine and even published a blog entry on Sunday night.
In his tweet on Saturday night, Abhishek said the family was in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and were complying with the authorities.
On Sunday, a team from the civic body visited the Bachchan family's bungalows - Janak, Jalsa and Pratiksha for sanitisation and contact tracing.
(With inputs from agencies)
